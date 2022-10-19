Germany to expand electric car charging network

Germany has unveiled plans to massively boost charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The €6.3 billion proposal would increase the number of charging points across the country to 1 million by 2030.
The plan, which is to cost €6.6 billion ($6.17 billion) over the next three years, comes as the share of electric vehicles in Germany has grown to 14.6% of all newly registered automobiles, according to figures released by the country's motor vehicle authority.
The change to more climate-friendly vehicles is seen as playing a key role in achieving the government's climate targets for the transport sector.
What does the plan envisage?
The German government's goal is to have 1 million publicly accessible charging points in the country by 2030, up from the current 70,000.
The focus is to be on building them in local municipalities that are currently undersupplied, particularly in rural areas, where charging points can be even harder to find than in big cities.
The plan also foresees the provision of real estate where new charging stations can be built, particularly alongside highways.
Private owners of electric cars will be offered subsidies to help them install solar panels at their homes so their cars can be charged overnight.
The government wants also wants to ready the country's electric grid for the increased load that will be placed on it as the number of electric vehicles grows.