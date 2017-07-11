EU agrees new cars must be emissions-free after 2035

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After over 16 hours of negotiations, the EU's environment ministers struck a deal to on proposed laws to combat climate change. From 2035 onward, only new cars and vans with zero CO2 emissions will be permitted.
The environment ministers from the European Union's 27-member states struck a deal to approve a raft of measures to combat climate change in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The agreement came after over 16 hours of negotiations in Luxembourg over proposed climate laws — and included a compromise on phasing out new fossil fuel car sales as of 2035.
"The Council also agreed to introduce a 100% CO2 emissions reduction target by 2035 for new cars and vans," the minsters said in a statement.
A final compromise must now be negotiated with the European Parliament — which supports a complete ban on the sale of combustion engine vehicles as of 2035.
