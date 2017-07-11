 EU agrees new cars must be emissions-free after 2035 | News | DW | 29.06.2022

News

EU agrees new cars must be emissions-free after 2035

After over 16 hours of negotiations, the EU's environment ministers struck a deal to on proposed laws to combat climate change. From 2035 onward, only new cars and vans with zero CO2 emissions will be permitted.

A charging cable is plugged in to an electric car

The proposed package of laws seeks to significantly curb planet-warming emissions this decade

The environment ministers from the European Union's 27-member states struck a deal to approve a raft of measures to combat climate change in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The agreement came after over 16 hours of negotiations in Luxembourg over proposed climate laws — and included a compromise on phasing out new fossil fuel car sales as of 2035.

"The Council also agreed to introduce a 100% CO2 emissions reduction target by 2035 for new cars and vans," the minsters said in a statement.

A final compromise must now be negotiated with the European Parliament — which supports a complete ban on the sale of combustion engine vehicles as of 2035.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

