 Batteries versus e-fuels: Which is better? | Environment | 25.05.2022

Environment

Batteries versus e-fuels: Which is better?

As battery-fuelled electric vehicles get cheaper and 'climate-neutral' e-fuels ready to hit the market, which is the best solution for small and commercial vehicles?

a small futuristic white car with a VW symbol

Electric vehicles powered by batteries are set to make the combustion engine car obsolete

Beyond the Tesla electric vehicle (EV) hype, battery-powered cars are finally starting to dominate a market long ruled by the combustion engine.

In Norway, for example, 84% of new car sales in January 2022 were EVs.

Compared to high carbon petrol vehicles, zero emission cars make less noise, accelerate much faster and don't spew out CO2 as they drive. The expansion of charging infrastructure in many countries has added to the allure of EVs. 

EVs much cheaper to run — and soon to buy

Until recently, EVs cost almost twice as much as internal combustion cars. But electric models will achieve price parity with their fossil fuel counterparts by 2026 and will be 10-30% cheaper by the end of the decade, according to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) study.  

Even better, EVs harness around 95% of the energy used when driving, as opposed to a combustion engine that loses two-thirds of energy as waste heat. And with oil prices reaching a record high in recent months, EVs are increasingly cheaper to run.

At a current fuel price of roughly two euros per liter, it would cost 14 euros for someone to drive a diesel car 100 kilometers. By comparison, an EV consuming around 15 kilowatts (kWh) of electricity for 100 kilometers of travel would, at an average electricity price of 20 euro cents per kWh, cost just three euros.

Due to this significant cost advantage, experts expect battery-powered EVs to soon dominate mainstream markets. The BNEF study assumes that 70% of all newly sold passenger cars in the EU could be battery-powered as early as 2030.

But as the consumer EV revolution emerges on the horizon, how far can the technology be adopted by heavy commercial trucks, trains, planes and ships?

Trucks on a highway

There are different ideas about how to decarbonize heavy goods vehicles

Batteries trump hydrogen for heavy transport  

Debate has simmered as to how to best achieve zero emissions for truck transports that drive hundreds of kilometers a day.

While electric heavy goods vehicles are increasingly affordable, uptake will be limited unless fast-charging stations are located consistently on long-distance routes.  

One alternative carbon-neutral option for trucks is hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity to power the vehicle. 

A downside, however, is cost, with hydrogen-powered trucks significantly more expensive than standard electric models. They are also less efficient, according to a recent study by Fraunhofer ISE, a German scientific research institute.   

The study, commissioned by the Traton Group — the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer whose brands include MAN, Scania and Volkswagen — confirmed that e-trucks with batteries will save on cost compared to hydrogen.  

"In truck traffic, especially on long-distance routes, pure e-trucks will in most cases be the cheaper and more environmentally friendly solution," said Catharina Modahl-Nilsson, Chief Technical Officer of Traton Group, in a statement.

"This is because hydrogen trucks have a decisive disadvantage. Only about a quarter of the output energy powers the vehicle, three quarters is lost through conversion processes. With the e-truck, the ratio is reversed," she added.

Watch video 01:51

Germany's EV charging network growing slowly

E-fuels struggle to contend

Years in the making, synthetic e-fuels are being promoted as a climate-neutral option for cars and trucks with existing combustion engines. The fuels utilize green hydrogen produced from water and renewable electricity, which is combined with CO2 to produce a synthetic fuel similar to diesel, gasoline or kerosene.

German auto manufacturer Porsche has invested heavily in the technology, and intends to produce an e-fuel this year that company spokesman, Peter Gräve, said will "permit the almost climate-neutral operation of combustion-engine vehicles."

But while e-fuels might help prolong the life of the combustion engine in a zero carbon world, they remain relatively inefficient compared to battery technology — and are also significantly more expensive.

Vehicles run on e-fuels consume five times more energy than a battery-powered EV, and will be around eight times more expensive to run per kilometer in the future, according to a study commissioned by the German Energy Agency.

Zero carbon ships, trains and planes  

While small propeller-driven aircraft and excursion ferries are increasingly being powered by batteries — which are too heavy for large aircrafts  — energy-intensive trains are better served by overhead electric lines that can also be utlilized by e-buses and e-trucks at relatively low cost.

Today's battery technology is also insufficient for commercial aircraft and large container ships travelling long distances. But this is where e-fuel might be the only climate-friendly alternative.  

The first commercial e-fuel plant is currently being built in southern Chile. Porsche, alongside German technology giant Siemens Energy, want to produce carbon neutral e-fuels using low-cost wind power.

"In ten years, we will see dozens of such projects a year springing up like mushrooms, climate-neutral fuel made from electricity, water and air," predicts  Christian Breyer, an expert on global energy scenarios at Findland's LUT University. 

A graphic of an industrial facility with wind turbine

Porsche und Siemens Energy are building an e-fuel plant in Chile that aims to prolong the life of the combustion engine

Charging the zero emissions future

The potential manifold benefits of EV batteries will likely secure their ascendancy over e-fuels in a carbon neutral transport future.

With a storage capacity of around 50 kilowatt hours, EV batteries can both power your car and supply the average electricity needs of a two-person household in Germany for a week.  

For homeowners, inexpensive solar power from the house roof can charge the car battery during the day before it supplies the house with electricity at night.

Vehicle manufacturers such as VW are preparing their models for this dual function, while energy suppliers are also interested in using EV batteries to complement the power grid when demand is particularly high.

At present, however, the technology is still in its infancy, with only select battery wall boxes able to feed electricity back into the grid. Energy suppliers are also not currently able to pay car owners for supplying electricity.

But experts say that people who combine an EV with grid feeding could potentially earn around 800 euros per year. It's just one more incentive that will help drive the mass uptake of EVs.

This article was originally published in German.

  • Near the village of Rema in Ethiopia, photovoltaic panels are mounted by a water tank to provide drinking water for the village

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Drinking water from the sun

    The village of Rema in Ethiopia operates a solar pump with a connected water tank. The well is far away from the village, and the water used to have to be piped to the village with a diesel pump. But this was often broken or there was not enough fuel. Since 2016, a solar pump has been supplying water to the 6,000 inhabitants, many of whom also need the water for their fields.

  • Solar kiosk in Olkiramatian, near Lake Magadi in Kenya

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Recharging cellphones without a power grid

    Most people in rural regions in East Africa have no access to the power grid. Increasingly, popular solar kiosks like this one in Olkiramatian, Kenya can provide electricity. For a small fee, the solar power from the roof is used to charge cellphones, for example. In this way, people can stay in touch, make money transfers by phone or check the market prices for their vegetables.

  • A horse stands in front of a farmer's house in Miraflores in Nicaragua as electricians sets up solar panels on the roof.

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Power for campesinos

    Here in Miraflor, in northern Nicaragua, people make their living from coffee cultivation and traditional agriculture. Until 2013, this area had no electricity at all. Then local electricians installed solar panels on the homes of over 600 families. Local farmers or "campesinos" now have enough electricity for light, refrigerators and TV.

  • Housing development in Freiburg, Germany with low-energy consumption and photovoltaic panels

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar panel communities

    This housing development in Freiburg, southern Germany, generates more energy than the residents here consume. Built 20 years ago, it has become a model for urban development. With good insulation, cleverly-utilized ventilation, solar roofs and heat pumps, more and more old houses are now being converted into energy-plus houses. This saves money and helps protect the climate.

  • Adults and children with a microgrid solar panel on a flat roof in Bangladesh

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Reaching rural areas with micro-grids

    The startup SOLshare gives people in rural Bangladesh access to cheap and clean electricity through self-sufficient micro-grids, and creates an additional source of income for them. Households with solar systems are connected to others who do not yet have access to the grid. Solar power can also replace diesel and kerosene during power outages.

  • Children's hospital in Haiti with solar panels covering the roof

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar power fighting COVID

    This hospital in Tabarre, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is powered by this rooftop solar installation. At 710 kilowatts, it is the largest in the country. Coronavirus patients are cared for here, and all medical equipment runs on solar power. Thanks to the system, around €50,000 ($59,000) is saved on diesel power every year.

  • George Ndubi stands in front of the solar panels

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Mini-grid for an entire village

    The Kenyan village of Talek has 1,500 inhabitants and has had solar power since 2015. The photovoltaic system with an output of 50 kilowatts is located on a small field, and the batteries are housed in the small building next to it. George Ndubi looks after the private solar power plant with mini-grid, which can supply up to 300 customers with electricity.

  • A man and his child in front of the solar panels in the desert

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar oasis

    Water is scarce in the Egyptian desert. This makes the solar power plant in the El-Wahat el-Bahariya Oasis all the more important. It powers the water pump, without which farming would be impossible here. As with everywhere else in the desert, the farmers have to keep clearing sand from the solar panels.

  • International school in Copenhagen at sunset at the water with solar panels along the front of it

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Climate neutral by 2025

    The Danish capital, Copenhagen, wants to be climate neutral by 2025, which is why more and more areas in the city are being used to produce renewable energy. The solar panels on the front of this school, for example, generate electricity. In addition, car traffic in the city is being restricted, e-mobility is being promoted, wind farms are going up and more and more houses are being renovated.

  • Group photo in the city of Saerbeck with visitors from the US in front of a solar panel park

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    International exchange of ideas

    The small town of Saerbeck in western Germany generates more electricity with solar, wind and biomass power than its 7,200 citizens consume. The energy park is now a model for other small communities around the world. Here, a delegation from the US visits for ideas to implement back home.

    Author: Gero Rueter


