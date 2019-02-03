 EU blocks Siemens-Alstom merger citing ′serious′ competition issues | News | DW | 06.02.2019

News

EU blocks Siemens-Alstom merger citing 'serious' competition issues

The EU has rejected a merger between rail giants Siemens Mobility and Alstom, citing "serious" effects on competition. The plan would have seen the creation a European company to rival China’s CRRC.

Französischer TGV und deutscher ICE (picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER)

The European Commission on Wednesday announced its decision to block a merger between Siemens Mobility and Alstom – who produce the long-distance ICE and TGV trains respectively.

The Commission said the takeover, which would have fused the French and German rivals into a new company, breached anti-trust regulations because it "seriously reduced competition."

Read more:   The Siemens-Alstom deal: A closer look

"This merger would have resulted in higher prices for the signaling systems that keep passengers safe and for the next generations of very high-speed trains," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. "The Commission prohibited the merger because the companies were not willing to address our serious competition concerns."

More to follow

nn/msh (AP, AFP)

