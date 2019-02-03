EU blocks Siemens-Alstom merger citing 'serious' competition issues

The European Commission on Wednesday announced its decision to block a merger between Siemens Mobility and Alstom – who produce the long-distance ICE and TGV trains respectively.

The Commission said the takeover, which would have fused the French and German rivals into a new company, breached anti-trust regulations because it "seriously reduced competition."

"This merger would have resulted in higher prices for the signaling systems that keep passengers safe and for the next generations of very high-speed trains," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. "The Commission prohibited the merger because the companies were not willing to address our serious competition concerns."

