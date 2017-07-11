EU agrees to sanction Iran over response to Mahsa Amini protests

European Union member states agreed on Wednesday to new sanctions against Iran over the country's crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, diplomats said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: "The brave Iranian women demand freedom and equality — values that Europe believes in and must speak up for. The violence must stop. Women must be able to choose. This shocking violence cannot stay unanswered. It's time to sanction those responsible for this repression."

There were no specific details on what the sanctions might entail, but news agencies AFP and EFE said that agreement was reached among EU diplomats and will be ratified at the next foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Luxembourg on Monday.

The US, the UK and Canada have already separately targeted security branches of the Iranian regime as part of their sanctions against the Islamic Republic in the wake of the death of Amini. The 22-year-old died after being arrested by Iran's so-called morality police last month.

Among those sanctioned by the United States were Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour, as well as five other officials.

US President Joe Biden said Washington would increase costs on Iranian officials linked to violence against protesters.

Protests in 19 cities

Meanwhile, according to activists, protests over Amini's death continued in at least 19 cities across Iran on Wednesday.

The demonstrations were met with a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran and other cities, as authorities moved to quell the unrest.

According to the Associated Press, witnesses also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services.

Advocacy group NetBlocks said that Iran's internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak.

The move is "likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests," NetBlocks said.

Lawyers also demonstrated in front of the Iran Central Bar Association in the capital, chanting: "Woman, life, freedom," a slogan synonymous with the protests.

The lawyers subsequently fled security forces after the authorities fired tear gas at them, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said.

At least three lawyers were among the some two dozen arrested in Tehran, the center said.

Death penalty 'main instrument for creating fear,' says head of Iran Human Rights NGO

"Lawyers willing to defend detainees arrested for peaceful protest are the last lifeline for a citizenry under attack by the Iranian government," said Hadi Ghaemi, the center's executive director. "Protests must be allowed without the threat of lethal state violence or arbitrary arrest."

What sparked the unrest?

Amini was arrested in Tehran last month for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women by wearing her hijab too loosely. She died on September 16, three days after she fell into a coma following her arrest.

The lawyer for Amini's family said "respectable doctors" believe she was hit in custody after being arrested by the Iranian "morality police."

They also say they were told by other detainees that she was severely beaten and added that they were not allowed to see her body.

Last week, Iran's Forensic Organization said her death was "not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body."

olice had previously claimed Amini suffered a heart attack after being taken to a police station to be "educated."

Rights groups say that more than 100 people, including children, have died since the protests broke out last month.



Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women At the Iranian Embassy in Mexico City A woman spray-paints messages against "macho country" Iran on a wall of the Iranian Embassy in Mexico City in solidarity with Iranian women and in memory of Mahsa Amini — the 22-year-old woman who died in custody after she was detained by Iranian authorities for allegedly violating strict Islamic dress codes for women.

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women At a demonstration in Frankfurt Protests calling for the fall of the Islamic regime swept the Middle East nation following the death of the 22-year-old in mid-September. Iranian authorities deny responsibility for Amini's death but few believe them. Many women have experienced firsthand the brutality of the so-called morality police. This image shows protesters taking to the streets in Frankfurt in support of Iranian women.

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women Simpsons in solidarity in Milan In Iran and abroad, many women have been cutting off locks of their hair in a gesture of support for the protest movement. On a wall in the Italian city of Milan, directly opposite the Iranian consulate, Marge Simpson — a character in the animated sitcom "The Simpsons" — is shown doing the same. The picture was taken by street artist AleXsandro Palombo.

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women Mahsa Amini to become honorary citizen of Paris In Paris, it is not just murals that commemorate Mahsa Amini and the protest movement in Iran. The French capital is also planning to posthumously make Amini an honorary citizen, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said. A location in the city would also be named after Amini "so that no one forgets her," she noted, adding: "Paris will always be on the side of those who fight for their rights and their freedom."

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women 'Women, Life, Freedom' in Frankfurt Artists from "Kollektiv ohne Namen" (Collective Without Names) have painted a picture of the Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina, on a vacant building in Frankfurt. Next to it are the Kurdish words "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" — women, life, freedom. This is the omnipresent slogan of the demonstrators against the Islamic regime in Tehran, borrowed from the Kurdish feminist movement in Syria.

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women Solidarity in Poland The uprising of girls and women against their oppressors in Iran deserves solidarity, say many women worldwide. And they are taking to the streets around the world — as seen here in Krakow, Poland. In many places across the globe, women are disadvantaged or even discriminated against because of their gender. The idea of a feminist revolution in Iran fascinates many of them.

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women Protest performance by art students in Tehran Art students from Azad University in Tehran protested in front of the art faculty building on Monday. The red paint on their hands symbolizes the bloody repression of the protests by the security forces.

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women The desired domino effect The protests following the death of Mahsa Amini are not directed solely against the strict dress codes for girls and women. Throughout the country, demonstrators are questioning the legitimacy of the Islamic regime and chanting slogans like "Get rid of the mullahs" or "Death to the dictator," targeting the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Author: Shabnam von Hein



