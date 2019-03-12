 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash had ′clear similarities′ with Lion Air crash | News | DW | 17.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash had 'clear similarities' with Lion Air crash

Black box data from last weekend's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash has indicated "clear similarities" with October's Lion Air jet crash. The MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everybody on board.

Boeing 737 MAX 8 (Getty Images/S. Brashear)

Ethiopia's transport minister said on Sunday that flight recorder data indicated "clear similarities" exist between last week's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash and the downing of a Lion Air plane in October. Dagmawit Moges told reporters the parallels will be the "subject of further study during the investigation."

Both crashes involved the same model of plane — Boeing's 737 MAX 8 —  and both pilots reported flight control issues, causing aviation authorities to ground the model around the world.

Data from the Ethiopian Airlines flight recorder has been successfully downloaded, France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said earlier on Sunday. 

The BEA is working with US and Ethiopian investigators to determine what brought it down.

Read more: Ethiopia flies airplane black boxes to Paris 

  • Germanwings crash (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    European aviation disasters of the 21st century: Germanwings Airbus A320

    A Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed into the French Alps on March 24, 2015 during a flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf. All 144 passengers and six crew members were killed. A co-pilot with mental problems intentionally crashed the plane.

  • Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

    Rebels in eastern Ukraine were accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, 193 of them Dutch. A Dutch investigation found pro-Russian rebels shot the plane down with a Buk surface-to-air missile launched from separatist territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kaminski)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed

    A Polish air force plane carrying President Lech Kaczynski crashed near the Russian airport of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. A Russian and Polish investigation found pilot error during landing in thick fog caused the crash that killed more than 90 people. Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured), the twin brother of Lech and leader of the ruling PiS, has suggested the crash was a political assassination.

  • Air France Flight 447 (picture alliance / dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Flight 447

    An Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed in the Atlantic on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people on board. It took nearly two years for the black box (pictured) to be recovered from the bottom of the ocean. The investigation found a combination of technical and pilot error caused the crash.

  • Das Wrack des abgestürzten Flugzeug der Spanair (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Spanair Flight 5022

    A Spanair MD-82 plane crashed after take-off from Madrid airport on August 20, 2008, killing 154 people. Amazingly, 18 people survived the crash and subsequent fire. The crash was caused by an improper flap and slat configuration and a failure of the pilots to follow a pre-flight checklist.

  • Ukraine plane crash (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612

    A Russian passenger plane operated by Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise crashed near the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on August 22, 2006, killing all 170 people aboard. The plane was flying from St. Petersburg to the Black Sea resort of Anapa.

  • Griechenland Flugzeugabsturz Zypern Helios Fluggesellschaft Trümmer, Wrackteile (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Helios Airways Flight 522

    A Helios Airways flight from Cyprus crashed on August 14, 2005 near its destination Athens, killing all 121 on board. The crash was caused by a loss of cabin pressurization that immobilized the crew. The plane flew on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed.

  • Italien 2001 in Mailand | 118 Tote bei Nebel-Kollision auf Startbahn (picture-alliance/dpa/Ansa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    SAS Flight 686

    On October 8, 2001 a Scandinavian Airlines MD-87 airliner collided with a small Cessna on take-off from Milan's Linate Airport. All 114 people on the SAS and Cessna aircraft were killed, as were four people on the ground. The accident happened in thick fog. The SAS plane crashed into a hangar.

  • Frankreich Concorde Absturz Flughafen Charles de Gaulle in Paris Flammen (AP/Toshihiko Sato)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Concorde Flight

    On July 25, 2000 a Air France Concorde flight from Paris to New York crashed two minutes after take-off, killing 109 people on board and four people on the ground. The crash was caused by the Concorde running over a piece of debris on the runway, which sent tire debris into part of the fuel tank that burst into flames.


Flight ET 302 came down near the town of Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Addis Ababa, just minutes after taking off, killing all 157 people on board. People from 35 countries were on the flight. 

The transport minister said a "detailed information" based on the flight data, along with a preliminary report into the crash, will be released within a month. 

kw/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Listen to audio 03:22

Inside Europe: The aftermath of Boeing's 737 crash

DW recommends

Ethiopians hold mass funeral for plane crash victims

A memorial service has been held in Addis Ababa for the 157 people killed in last week's Ethiopian Airlines crash. Investigators hope the plane's black box recorders will reveal what caused the disaster. (17.03.2019)  

Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes shortly after takeoff

An Ethiopian Airlines plane en route to Nairobi crashed shortly after takeoff, with the airline confirming that there were no survivors. The pilot had reported difficulties and asked for permission to turn back. (10.03.2019)  

Ethiopian Airlines black boxes flown to Paris for investigation

The black boxes recovered from Ethiopian Airline's crashed 737 MAX have arrived in France for analysis. Meanwhile, relatives of those killed have stormed out of a meeting with the airline. (14.03.2019)  

Indonesia's crashed Lion Air plane was not fit for flying

A preliminary report on the crash found that the plane should have been grounded because of recurrent technical problems. Investigators are still working to pinpoint the exact cause of the disaster. (28.11.2018)  

Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

DW takes a look at a few of the most deadly and significant plane crashes in Europe in the 21st century. (15.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: The aftermath of Boeing's 737 crash  

Related content

Boeing 737 MAX 8

European agency bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 from airspace 12.03.2019

The European Aviation Safety Agency has banned Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights in its airspace following last Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines tragedy. It came after Germany, France, and Britain announced national prohibitions.

China and Ethiopia ground Boeing 737 Max 8 fleets 11.03.2019

Other countries have also temporarily grounded their Max 8 fleets. The same Boeing model crashed just five months ago in Indonesia.

Is the Boeing 737 Max 8 still safe to fly? 12.03.2019

After two crashes in five months, the American plane manufacturer is under pressure. Many countries have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  