Ethiopian Airlines black boxes flown to Paris for investigation

A delegation from Ethiopia flew to Paris on Thursday to deliver the black boxes from the recently crashed Boeing 737 MAX.

Ethiopian Airlines said on Twitter the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were to be examined.

France's Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses (BEA) announced the boxes had arrived and that it would be investigating them. The office did not provide an estimate of how long the analysis would take.

Boeing's new and wildly successful 737 MAX aircraft were grounded across the world after the Ethiopia crash over fears its new automatic control system may be driving aircraft into the ground.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caved into global pressure on Wednesday, grounding the model pending further investigation.

The black boxes have been damaged, according to the FAA.

Similarities between crashes

The FAA said new information from the wreckage as well as newly refined flight path data indicated some similarities between the latest crash and the Lion Air disaster in October, "that warrant further investigation of the possibility of a shared cause."

Preliminary results from the Lion Air investigation found that following a separate sensor error, pilots were battling with the new MCAS system to keep the nose pointed into the air. All 189 people on board were killed.

Following the crash, Boeing issued a warning about the MCAS system and said it was working on a software update.

Given the apparent similarities between the Lion Air and the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Boeing will be closely watching any findings of the Paris investigation.

German investigators said they could not analyze the boxes, as their systems were incompatible with Boeing software. According to the FAA, the black box flight data recorders have been damaged.

