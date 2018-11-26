 Indonesia′s crashed Lion Air plane was not fit for flying | News | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indonesia's crashed Lion Air plane was not fit for flying

A preliminary report on the crash found that the plane should have been grounded because of recurrent technical problems. Investigators are still working to pinpoint the exact cause of the disaster.

Indonesia Lion Air crash - investigator Nurcahyo Utomo (Reuters/D. Whiteside)

The Lion Air plane that crashed in Indonesia in late October shortly after takeoff "was no longer airworthy and it should not have kept flying," investigators said on Wednesday.

A preliminary report said that equipment failures and inadequate airline safety measures were contributing factors in the crash, but that it is still too early to pinpoint the exact cause.

Information collected from the flight's "black box" data recorder shows that the pilots struggled to control the airplane as an automatic anti-stall safety system kept pushing the plane's nose down.

"We still don't know yet, if it contributed or not," said Nurcahyo Utomo, and investigator at Indonesia's transport safety committee (KNKT). "It is too early to conclude for now."

Watch video 01:57
Now live
01:57 mins.

Divers find one of crashed Indonesia jet black boxes

Problems known before crash

On October 29, the Boeing 737 MAX disappeared from the radar 13 minutes into the flight and plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

The pilots on the previous flight had also reported the same problem, but had de-activated the anti-stall system and continued to fly manually.

Investigators said the pilots had reported the problem and Lion Air carried out safety checks on the plane, but deemed it safe to fly before the disaster.

The black-box data also showed a recurring issue with the plane's air-speed indicator and other important sensors, but the airline repeatedly allowed the plane to fly.

  • Taiwan China Airlines auf dem Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan County (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Chang)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Unsafe China Airlines

    About 3.7 billion passengers traveled by plane in 2016. Those who chose China Airlines as their carrier subjected themselves to the biggest risk, because the Taiwanese airline came in at the bottom of JACDEC's list of 60 globally operating carriers.

  • Avianca Airline (AFP/Getty Images)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Colombia's Avianca no alternative

    The ranking was compiled on the basis of national air safety reports of the past 30 years. It measured the number of casualties and crashes against the airlines' travelled kilometers and passenger numbers. An airline without any loss of life and planes is given an index of zero to 0,001 points. Colombia's Avianca scored a value of 0.914 - the second-worst in 2016.

  • Bildergalerie Airlines Logo Garuda Indonesia (A.Berry/AFP/GettyImages)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    High crash risk in Indonesia, too

    Traveling with Garuda Indonesia - the third-worst performer on a score of 0.770 - isn't to be recommended either. Since its founding in 1950, the airline has reported 47 accidents - 22 of which have led to a total of 583 casualties.

  • AP Iconic Images USA New York Anschläge auf das World Trade Center 2001 Flugzeug fliegt ins Gebäude (AP)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Ranking unbalanced?

    But JACDEC's ranking has been criticized for not separately counting technical defects, human errors, weather incidents and terrorist attacks as reasons for plane crashes. Terrorism, for example, is really an airport safety problem; it accounts for 10 percent of accidents. Simon Ashley Bennett air safety expert at Leicester University says a terror attack on a plane is as unlikely as...

  • Schneechaos in Europa Flash-Galerie (dapd)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Bad weather

    ... an incident of freak weather leading to an accident. Latest data say that 10 percent of them can be attributed to snow, ice, fog and storms. Lightning isn't as dangerous as many believe. More prone to cause crashes are...

  • China erstes Flugzeug aus eigene Produktion C919 Cockpit (Getty Images/AFP/J. Eisele)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Technology glitches

    Today's modern aircraft brim with technology. Small wonder then that technical defects account for about 20 percent of accidents, says Bennett, surpassed only by the biggest cause...

  • Symbolbild A320 Cockpit (picture alliance/ROPI)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    The human factor

    Airline pilots are the biggest risk factor - they cause half of all accidents these days. Interaction between human beings and ever more complicated machines is prone to lead to mistakes, with the pilot always held accountable if something goes wrong.

  • Notlandung auf dem Houdson River (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Day)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Masters in the air

    Yet, the 2009 crash landing in the Hudson River by Chesley Sullenberger shows that humans' piloting skills are not obsolete in modern aviation. Sullenberger's feat was only the third crash landing on water without casualties. All 155 passengers survived.

  • Bali Flugzeug Flughafen Unfall Absturz Meer (Reuters)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Scrap heap or repair?

    Strangely enough, an aircraft that has been repaired after a crash gives an airline a better score with JACDEC than one that has been scrapped. Not a few experts question whether such a plane is really safe anymore.

  • Absturz Boeing 767 der Lauda Air in Thailand (picture alliance/dpa)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    More ambiguities

    Further reason for criticism comes from the fact that an airline taken over by a rival has its score set back to zero by JACDEC. Lauda Air's 1991 crash with more than 200 casualties (see picture), for example, didn't affect the score of Austrian Airlines, which bought Lauda in 2004. Newly-founded airlines also start with zero points.

  • Bildergalerie Airlines Logo Cathay Pacific Airways (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    And the winner is...

    Hongkong-based Cathay Pacific was the safest airline in 2016, according to the rankiing of the Hamburg, Germany-based institute. Runners-up were Air New Zealand and China's Hainan Airlines. Germany's flagship carrier, Lufthansa, landed in 12th place. On balance, 2016 was among the years with the fewest accidents in aviation history.

  • Kolumbien Absturzstelle des LaMia Flugzeugs (Reuters/F. Builes)

    Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

    Safer but deadly, too

    Last year, JACDEC counted 321 deaths from plane crashes. But the Aviation Safety Network counted four deaths more due to a different inventory method. By far the worst aviation accident was that of a Bolivian charter flight carried out by LaMia, which crashed near Medellin, killing 71 people - among them almost the entire player roster of Brazilian football club AF Chapecoense.

    Author: Insa Wrede


Room for improvement

The transport safety committee gave recommendations to Lion Air to improve its safety culture, in particular to increase pilots' knowledge of emergency procedures.

Budget airline Lion Air has become Southeast Asia's biggest carrier, despite a shoddy safety record and repeated complaints over bad service.

Indonesia's air-safety record has improved in recent years after the United States and the European Union recently lifted airspace bans on all of its airlines. The country recorded 40 fatal crashes in the last 15 years.

gs/amp (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Indonesia Lion Air crash: Jet had speed indicator problems on last four flights

Officials said the Lion Air plane experienced issues during its most recent flights — including its final fatal one. The new details emerged after divers recovered one of the plane's "black box" data recorders. (05.11.2018)  

Indonesian divers locate crashed Lion Air black box

After days of searching, divers have recovered a flight recorder from a Lion Air jet that crashed in Indonesia this week. Investigators hope the device will reveal why the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the sea. (01.11.2018)  

Ranking of the world's safest/unsafest airlines

Which of the world's 60 biggest airlines is the safest? Based on 2016 air safety data, Germany's JACDEC institute has compiled a ranking of carriers, showing that humans are still the biggest risk factor in air traffic. (04.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lion Air crash probe proceeds while relatives grieve  

Divers find one of crashed Indonesia jet black boxes  

Related content

Indonesien Flugzeugabsturz Lion Air

Indonesia deploys divers as search continues for crashed Lion Air plane 30.10.2018

Teams are racing to recover data recorders from Lion Air flight JT610 to determine why the brand-new Boeing crashed minutes after takeoff. Reports have emerged that there were problems with the jet's previous flight.

Fluggesellschaft Lion Air Indonesien

Lion Air crash: Does Indonesia have an air safety problem? 02.11.2018

The mysterious crash of a brand new Boeing aircraft in Indonesia has drawn attention to the country's poor air safety record. However, experts are warning against drawing speculative conclusions.

Indonesien Teil des Flugschreibers von abgestürzter Lion Air Maschine geborgen

Indonesian divers locate crashed Lion Air black box 01.11.2018

After days of searching, divers have recovered a flight recorder from a Lion Air jet that crashed in Indonesia this week. Investigators hope the device will reveal why the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the sea.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 