News

Erdogan reluctant to meet Pence, calls Germany's Maas 'political dilettante'

The Turkish president at first insisted he would not meet US officials, but the presidency quickly backtracked on this. He also took aim at Germany's foreign minister, calling him "a man who doesn't know his place."

Bildkombo | Recep Tayyip Erdogan & Mike Pompeo & Heiko Maas

The Turkish president reacted with a series of outbursts against top foreign officials as the international community steps up pressure on Turkey over its military operations in northern Syria.

Read more: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

Just hours ahead of a US delegation's arrival in Turkey's capital Ankara, Erdogan rejected meeting US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"I am not going to talk to them. They will be talking to their counterparts," he told a Sky News journalist. "When Trump comes here I will talk."

US Vice President Mike Pence talks, wearing a dark suit and blue tie.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish president Erdogan will meet on Thursday to discuss a Turkish-Kurdish ceasefire in Syria.

Despite these comments, the Turkish presidential office soon issued a statement saying Pence and Pompeo would hold face-to-face talks with Erdogan after all on Thursday. White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien met Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

Read more: Turkey offensive in Syria forces Russia into a balancing act

It is thought the US delegation is looking to discuss a ceasefire but Erdogan rejected this ahead of talks.

Maas a 'political dilettante'

German foreign minister and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu walk around the Turkish Parliament in Ankara

Turkish president Erdogan personally targeted German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, calling him politically inexperienced.

Erdogan also called Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas a "political dilettante" over Germany's decision to halt weapon exports to Turkey.He also argued that the move would have no real impact, sarcastically saying "we're finished" as a result of the temporary restrictions.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump's tricky Syria 'gift' to Vladimir Putin

Erdogan accused Maas of being politically inexperienced and not knowing his limitations. 

"If you understood anything of politics, you wouldn't say that," Erdogan said referring again to the arms restrictions announced by Maas.

Maas is 53 and has been a Cabinet member in Germany since 2013; he's been in elected office since 1996. 

On Wednesday the Social Democrats' Rolf Mützenich came to his party ally's defense, calling Erdogan's comments on Maas "completely unacceptable."

German-Turkish ties were particularly rocky in the aftermath of 2016's failed coup attempt in Turkey and the widespread crackdown by Erdogan's regime that followed. The detention of several German-Turkish activists and journalists were a particular point of tension, not least that of Deniz Yücel. Over the past year or so, however, many of the detainees were released and tensions had appeared to subside.

 

  • Two men in front of a wall (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    PKK graffiti in Kobani

    Turkey sees no difference between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria and the PKK organization in Turkey. The PKK is also considered a terrorist organization by the US and the EU, however, the western allies have supported SDF in their fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

  • A woman sitting on a couch in her house (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Taking a stand

    Adla Bakir, head of the Kongra Star organization, an umbrella for women’s groups in Rojava, recalls how she gave an oath to serve the people in the opening stages of the Kurdish revolution in 2011. The revolution’s emphasis on gender rights has empowered women to become fighters, politicians and activists.

  • Two armed women on the streets in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Protecting their neighborhood

    Elderly women from the Society Protection Units set up nightly roadblocks in Kobani. The force is led by male and female volunteers, and is independent of the official police and armed forces. The volunteers are drawn from across all communes in the city, with the aim to swiftly mobilize forces in the event of an attack, and to prevent a repeat of the 2015 civilian massacre by IS.

  • A soldier holding his son (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A welcome diversion

    A Kurdish fighter serving with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Kobani enjoys some time with his son. He, like many other soldiers, is deployed in close proximity to his home and family. The Turkish border is a few hundred meters away.

  • Men carrying a coffin (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A grim reminder

    The funeral of a Kurdish SDF fighter in Kobani. He was killed while fighting against IS forces in Deir Ezzor province in November. Despite US President Donald Trump's claim that IS has been defeated, the battle along the Euphrates river is far from over.

  • A social center in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Remembering the dead

    Martyrs' Center in Kobani. Following years of clandestine work, the center was able to open publicly following the revolution in 2011. It functions as a social hub, supporting the families of those killed by Turkish, Syrian or IS forces.

  • Two soldiers at their military base (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A brief respite

    Soldiers from the SDF at a military base in Deir Ezzor province. Posters of the Kurdish ideological leader, Abdullah Öcalan and other prominent figures, adorn the walls. Following threats of an invasion by Turkey, some forces were redeployed from the fight against IS to the 500-kilometer (310 miles) long Turkish border.

  • Three men at a Kebab shop (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A glimmer of hope?

    Men at a Kebab shop in Kobani cautiously welcome the news that US forces will stay in Syria for the time being. The comments by US National Security Adviser John Bolton appeared to put the brakes on a withdrawal abruptly announced by Donald Trump last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.

  • A group of protesters in Kobani (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Protests gather pace

    Demonstrators in Kobani, made up mostly of schoolchildren, protest against the Turkish shelling of Kurdish villages in November.

  • A man smoking a cigarette on the back of a truck (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Taking a break

    Youths in Kobani make their way back from the funeral of a Kurdish fighter. Kurdish residents fear that another military onslaught is imminent.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Kobani)


kmm/msh (dpa, AP)

