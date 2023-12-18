Erdogan and Orban pledge closer ties in Budapest meeting

Although Turkey and Hungary are the only countries blocking Sweden's NATO membership they did not address the subject in remarks. Instead, the two leaders highlighted closer defense and energy ties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Budapest on Monday, where he received military honors and was warmly greeted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It is Erdogan's second visit in the past four months and marked the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Despite both countries being the last NATO member states to continue blocking Sweden's membership in the transatlantic military alliance, neither leader brought up the subject in public remarks. However, Hungarian President Katalin Novak, accompanying Erdogan on the trip, said the pair did discuss NATO expansion privately.

Hoping to add around 50% to bilateral trade volume

"We wish to further strengthen our ties in areas such as defense and energy, where we already have fruitful cooperation," said Erdogan.

The Turkish leader said the countries would also work together to increase bilateral trade volume from roughly $4 billion (€3.6 billion) annually to $6 billion (€5.5 billion).

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Orban said: Hungary was "looking for partners with whom we can win. The big plan is that Turks and Hungarians will be victorious together in the 21st century."

A declaration of "advanced strategic partnership" was also inked during the visit.

The two leaders exchanged transport-themed gifts, with Orban presenting Erdogan with a Hungarian Nonius horse, and Erdogan giving Orban a new Turkish-made electric car.





Erdogan presented Orban with a new Turkish-made electric car, whole Orban gave the Turkish leader a Nonius horse Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/TUR Presidency/Anadolu/picture alliance

Monday's meeting also brought together two leaders with about as divergent a stance on Israel and the conflict in Gaza as is possible, another issue the leaders did not comment on publicly.

Hungary has either opposed or abstained on all UN General Assembly resolutions calling for a pause in hostilities in the conflict, while Erdogan is among Israel's staunchest critics. His government has been appealing to the US to withdraw what Turkey described last week as its "unconditional support for Israel" and to help bring about a pause in fighting.

js/msh (AFP, dpa)