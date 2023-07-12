  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsSweden

What can Sweden contribute to NATO?

Ines Eisele
31 minutes ago

Now that Turkey has dropped its opposition, the path is clear for Sweden to join NATO. What are the expectations on both sides regarding Swedish membership of the Western military alliance?

https://p.dw.com/p/4TmQu
The top of a submarine with a Swedish flag flying from it, alongside a dock with masts of sailing ships in the background. A man and a woman in dark blue uniform stand with their backs to the camera.
The Swedish submarine HMS Gotland, named after an island of crucial importance, in the harbor of the Karlskrona naval base in Sweden.Image: TOM LITTLE/REUTERS

Both Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year in response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Finland has already become a member of the Western defense alliance. However, Turkey, along with Hungary, used its power of veto to reject Sweden's application, blocking the Scandinavian country from joining.

However, earlier this week, after months of resistance, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dropped his opposition. Hungary followed suit, and now, for the first time, it seems possible that Sweden will accede to NATO in the near future. What do the two sides expect to gain from this?

What would NATO gain from Swedish accession in geographical terms?

Sweden's membership would make the entire Baltic coastline NATO territory — with the exception of the Russian coast and that of its exclave Kaliningrad. This would, for example, make the Baltic states easier to defend in the event of a Russian attack. Troops and equipment could be transported much more easily by ship via Sweden to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The island of Gotland is also geographically significant.

"This large island in the middle of the Baltic Sea is an extremely favorable strategic base for Sweden," said Simon Koschut, Professor of International Security Policy at Zeppelin University in Friedrichshafen, Germany. "This large island in the middle of the Baltic Sea is an extremely favorable strategic base for Sweden. From there, you can control virtually the whole of the Baltic Sea."

He posits that Sweden's geographical location is the crucial factor that makes its membership so attractive to NATO

What about the Swedish military?

Sweden's armed forces and their military equipment would also be a valuable addition to NATO. It is, admittedly, a small country, meaning that, numerically speaking, its military is also rather small. According to the Global Firepower Index, it has a troop strength of around 38,000.

However, as Koschut pointed out: "The Swedes have a very modern army. In particular, they have a modern air force of their own manufacture."

He also points out that Sweden is a maritime power in possession of submarines, and its military is experienced in battle. It has already participated in various NATO missions, for example in Afghanistan.

Two men in dark suits and glasses, in profile, shake hands and smile against a blue background with posters reading 'NATO' and 'Vilnius'.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left) and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are looking forward to cooperatingImage: Susan Walsh/REUTERS

Sweden spends about 1.3% of its gross domestic product on defense. This share is significantly greater than just a few years ago, and is expected to increase in the coming years.

Like many Western countries, after the end of the Cold War, Sweden made significant cuts in defense spending. However, the war in Georgia in 2008 and Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 had already prompted a rethink, which was further consolidated when Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine.

What would be the biggest benefits of NATO membership for Sweden?

Sweden and NATO already collaborate closely in many ways. NATO membership would bring one crucial change for Sweden, as set out in Article 5 of the Alliance's treaty. This states that an armed attack against one or more NATO members shall be considered an attack against them all. In such an event, the military alliance is duty-bound to come to the aid of the member under attack.

"This protection is of course the crucial aspect for Sweden," said Koschut.

Furthermore, membership will give the Swedes equal rights in the NATO Council, the main decision-making body of the defense alliance, including the power of veto. It was this right that Turkey had made use of to block the Scandinavian country's accession — until now.

This article has been translated from German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

NATO treaty

NATO treaty
www.nato.int

Swedish Armed Forces

Swedish Armed Forces
www.forsvarsmakten.se
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden announce security assurances for Ukraine
Live

NATO summit: G7 Leaders announce Ukraine security framework

Politics24 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

Stranded in Tunisia: African migrants' urgent plea for help

Stranded in Tunisia: African migrants' urgent plea for help

PoliticsJuly 11, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

PoliticsJuly 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Catastrophe18 hours ago01:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press Freedom24 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage