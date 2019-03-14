Emigration more worrying than immigration for many Europeans, says ECFR study

Six countries in southern in eastern Europe are more concerned with emigration than they are with immigration, according to a new European Council for Foreign Relations (ECFR) survey published by The Guardian newspaper on Monday.

Survey respondents in Romania, Hungary, Greece, Poland, Italy and Spain said they were more concerned with migration out of their respective countries rather than migration in. All six countries have seen their populations either flatten out or sharply decrease — Romania's population has decreased by 10 percent over the past decade.

In three of those countries — Spain, Italy and Greece — a majority of respondents said that they would support emigration controls.

However, in northern and western countries, concerns over immigration trumped fears over emigration. In the survey as a whole, 20 percent said emigration was a concern and 32 percent said immigration was.

Since the European migrant crisis of 2015, when member states of the European Union received 1.2 million first-time asylum applications, migration has dropped by more than 90 percent, according to the United Nations Council for Human Rights.



Watch video 05:22 Share France: Jews Are Fleeing Anti-Semitism Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3E8aB France: Jews Are Fleeing Anti-Semitism

Issues in EU election

The survey, conducted by UK-based analytics firm YouGov, polled almost 50,000 people from 14 countries to establish the main issues entering May's European parliamentary elections. The 14 nations polled are set to occupy 80 percent of seats in the new parliament.

Migration was not the only issue people are worried about, though Hungarian President Victor Orban and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini have sought to put migration center stage ahead of the May vote. The survey found that corruption, nationalism, terrorism and climate change are also at the top of people's minds.

In regards to climate change, a majority of respondents believe the environment should take priority, even if it came at the expense of economic growth.

The EU's parliamentary vote the second largest electoral contest in the world, behind only India's elections. A total of 709 seats in European Parliament will be up for grabs when voters in the EU's 27 member states (28 if the United Kingdom doesn't leave the bloc before the vote) head to the polls on May 23-26.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA) Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running. Author: Keith Walker



Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.