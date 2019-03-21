German president warns of nationalism in a globalized world

On a visit to fellow EU member Croatia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he is convinced that Europe needed to "speak with one voice" to still be relevant internationally.

In a jibe at recent nationalist tendencies across Europe, he said that "a withdrawal into the national shell that some are dreaming of cannot be the answer to Europe's past."

"Nor is it the way to shape our shared future," he emphasized at a reception with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. Germany, like other nations, is "just a small country in tomorrow's world."

He urged people to vote in EU elections from May 23-26 to "renew the promise of Europe."

Steinmeier is on a three-day trip to Croatia that ends on Friday. Both countries will hold the six-month rotating EU presidency in 2020.

Drawings to reunite Europe Axel Scheffler: The EU owl The creator of the world-famous Gruffalo monster, illustrator Axel Scheffler, conceived this drawing of a European heraldic animal: the EU owl. Born in Hamburg, the artist has lived in London for almost 30 years. Since the Brexit referendum, however, the United Kingdom "no longer feels like a home," he said. Scheffler initiated the book "Drawing Europe Together."

Drawings to reunite Europe Judith Kerr: Up Europe! Judith Kerr sends her famous figures Tiger and tomcat Mog on a journey to Europe, both of them cheerfully waving their EU flag. The author of children's and youth books, who was born in 1923 and comes from a German-Jewish emigrant family, is one of the most prominent illustrators that initiator Axel Scheffler was able to win over for his book project.

Drawings to reunite Europe Polly Dunbar: Lady Europa and Children British illustrator Polly Dunbar drew her Europe as a beautiful woman with long flowing hair and a full nursery of happy children. A little boy with a British flag on his shirt is on his own, standing to the side, and the other children can't understand why he no longer wants to play with them.

Drawings to reunite Europe Bruce Ingman: Wait! The European bus is about to leave, but it's still at a stop. The British musician who is lagging behind can still get on. "I really hope that it's not too late yet and that people will come to their senses," commented Bruce Ingman from Liverpool. "I love being a part of Europe and so do my children."

Drawings to reunite Europe Emily Gravett: Not over yet The British mouse is sitting alone under a glass bell with an overflowing European cheese plate out of reach. This is the way Englishwoman Emily Gravett chose to draw the situation of Great Britain before leaving the EU. "What makes me sad," the illustrator noted, "is that Brexit not only divides nations, but also neighbors and families."

Drawings to reunite Europe The Tjong-Khing: A balancing act Europe's nations slip into the role of gymnasts and perform a circus-like balancing act on the European bull. The Dutch artist, who comes from a migrant family, said that "everyone working together is merely a dream." Nevertheless, The Tjong-Khing is optimistic that it's the only way. Author: Stefan Dege (als)



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.