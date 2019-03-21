German president warns of nationalism in a globalized world

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is convinced that reverting back to nationalism is not the answer in tomorrow's world. Europe needs to be strong and united, he urged.
On a visit to fellow EU member Croatia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he is convinced that Europe needed to "speak with one voice" to still be relevant internationally.
In a jibe at recent nationalist tendencies across Europe, he said that "a withdrawal into the national shell that some are dreaming of cannot be the answer to Europe's past."
"Nor is it the way to shape our shared future," he emphasized at a reception with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. Germany, like other nations, is "just a small country in tomorrow's world."
He urged people to vote in EU elections from May 23-26 to "renew the promise of Europe."
Steinmeier is on a three-day trip to Croatia that ends on Friday. Both countries will hold the six-month rotating EU presidency in 2020.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Fulbright Association praised the German leader for her dedication to "international cooperation and peace." In accepting the award, Merkel said it was important to "stand up against" nationalist ideologies. (28.01.2019)
Britain will have to decide if it wants to take the deal, request a longer extension, or crash out of the bloc. One option could see the UK participating in the European elections. (21.03.2019)
Thierry Baudet has emerged as the leading anti-immigration and euroskeptic voice in the Netherlands. His party's first place finish in local elections has shaken Dutch politics. (21.03.2019)
New CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has laid out her European vision as Germany's post-Merkel era looms. Experts say the move could be just the spark the conservative party needs ahead of key regional elections. (11.03.2019)