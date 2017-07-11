Egypt releases jailed Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath

Egyptian authorities have released Ramy Shaath, an activist and son of a prominent Palestinian politician, his family said on Saturday.

Shaath was freed from jail on Thursday evening.

According to Shaath's family, he was handed to a Palestinian Authority representative at the Cairo International Airport, where he took a flight to Jordan.

He was set to arrive on Saturday in France, where his wife lives.

Celine Lebrun-Shaath, wife of Ramy Shaath, has lobbied the French government to pressure Egypt for his release

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities on Shaath's release.

Released under a 'precondition'

Shaath, a dual Egyptian-Palestinian national, served over 900 days in pre-trial detention. His family said he was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship.

"If we are glad that the Egyptian authorities heard our call for freedom, we regret that they forced Ramy to renounce his Egyptian citizenship as a precondition for his release that should have been unconditional," the family statement said.

"No one should have to choose between their freedom and their citizenship. Ramy was born Egyptian, raised as an Egyptian, and Egypt has always been and will always be his homeland," it added.

Why was Ramy Shaath jailed?

In July 2019, the activist was arrested at his home in Cairo. He had been accused of being affiliated to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, which Egypt designated as a terrorist organization in 2013.

His detention, alongside other activists, came amid a crackdown on political dissent, including liberal and Islamist critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Wael Ghonim: From inspiration to despair Wael Ghonim was in Dubai when he created a Facebook page called "We are all Khaled Said." Ghonim knew Said, a 28-year-old blogger who was beaten to death by police. The page played an organizing role in the January protests. Since 2014, Ghonim has lived in the US. Now 40, his online commentary suggests he's depressed and disillusioned about the situation in Egypt.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Mahienour el-Masry: Arbitrary detention Human rights lawyer Mahienour el-Masry was one of the first to protest Said's death. El-Masry, now 35, has been arrested multiple times and spent several years behind bars. In 2019, she was arrested again after going to the state prosecutor's office to defend detainees. To date, her case still has not been heard and she remains in prison in what Humans Rights Watch calls "arbitrary detention."

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Alaa Abdel-Fattah: Beaten and imprisoned Alaa Abdel-Fattah and his wife founded a blog in 2004 to support local activists, after he had been arrested many times. After five years in jail he was released in March 2019, only to be arrested again that September. He remains in prison. Amnesty International has said he and his lawyer have been subjected to torture in prison.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Ahmed Maher: Out on parole Ahmed Maher was co-founder of the April 6 movement, started in 2008 on Facebook in support of Egyptian workers who planned to strike that day. The movement helped organize the protests of January 2011. Like many other activists, Maher, now 40, was arrested several times. In late 2013, he was sentenced to three more years, then released in 2017. The April 6 movement was outlawed in 2014.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Esraa Abdel-Fattah: Jailed Nobel nominee Esraa Abdel-Fattah came to be known as Egypt's "Facebook Girl" because of her live broadcasts during the protests. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011. She was arrested several times and withdrew from politics. But in October 2019 she was arrested again. Despite international calls for her release, the 43-year-old remains in prison today.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Ahmed Douma: Arrested by everyone Ahmed Douma was among the first protesters in Cairo on January 25, 2011. He is infamous in Egypt for having been arrested by every Egyptian administration in recent years. In 2019, he was sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security prison and ordered to pay a fine of $335,000 (€275,200) for, among other things, using force against military officers. Douma, now 32, remains in prison.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Asmaa Mahfouz: Focus on family A week before the January 25 protest, Asmaa Mahfouz posted a video on social media calling for others to join her at the demonstration. It was viewed by millions and is credited with inspiring many. Mahfouz has not been imprisoned, although she is banned from traveling outside Egypt. The 35-year-old single mother now focuses on her two children and has shied away from political controversy.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Mohammed el-Beltagy: In jail, in bad health Mohammed el-Beltagy, now 53, was a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a powerful Islamist group, and became part of the government after the Brotherhood's party won the 2012 election. After the military takeover in 2013 he was jailed for life, where he remains today. In 2019, his family said his health was deteriorating. This month, Egyptian authorities reportedly seized his assets.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Mohamed ElBaradei: Advocating from Austria Mohamed ElBaradei, now 78, started with the Egyptian diplomatic corps in 1964 and spent most of his career overseas. On January 27, 2011, he returned home. ElBaradei went on to play a prominent role in several opposition parties and became Egypt's interim vice president in 2013. But he resigned after a month, following the massacre of over 500 Morsi supporters. Soon after he returned to Vienna. Author: Cathrin Schaer



Last year, he was added to Egypt's terrorist list.

Ramy Shaath is a co-founder of the Egyptian branch of "Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions" (BDS), a Palestinian-led movement promoting a boycott of Israel.

He is the son of former Palestinian government minister Nabil Shaath, a close aide to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Shaath's wife lobbied in France for his release

Shaath's wife Celine Lebrun Shaath, a French national who had been deported from Egypt, lobbied the French government to pressure Cairo for his release.

Several NGOs issued a statement last month questioning France's President Emmanuel Macron on the fate of Shaath.

Macron had said last year that he brought up Shaath's case with el-Sissi. Still, the French leader insists that Egypt's human rights record would not be a condition for economic and military ties between Paris and Cairo.

In May, France said it would deliver 30 Rafale warplanes to Egypt from 2024 in a €4-billion ($4.8-billion) deal, strengthening its military partnership with Cairo.

Watch video 02:34 Satirist Bassem Youssef on Egypt's democracy

fb/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)