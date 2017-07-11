Egypt sentences activist Alaa Abdel Fatah to 5 years in prison

A court in Cairo sentenced Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison, his family confirmed on Monday.

Abdel Fattah has been held in detention since 2019 along with two others who were charged with "broadcasting false news."

The activist, who had been previously imprisoned for five years, was a major figure in the 2011 revolution, which led to the ouster of long-time former President Hosni Mubarak who had held power for three decades.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

