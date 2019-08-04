 Egypt puts restoration of King Tut′s golden coffin on display | News | DW | 04.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Egypt puts restoration of King Tut's golden coffin on display

At team of archaeologists are diligently working on restoring Tutankhamun's sarcophagus, putting their work-in-progress on display in Cairo. It's the first restoration of the coffin since it was discovered in 1922.

An Egyptian archaeologist inspects the gold-covered sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun as it is being restored in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt put the famed coffin of King Tutankhamun on display in Cairo on Sunday, showing off the first-ever restoration of the gold-covered sarcophagus.

"We are showing you a unique historical artifact, not just for Egypt but for the world," Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany told a press conference at the new Grand Egyptian Museum.

Restoration work on the young pharaoh's three-layered coffin began in mid-July and is expected to take around eight months to complete.

The minister said the process to restore the outermost gilded wooden coffin will take the longest because "the state of conservation is very fragile, as it was never restored."

In the last 100 years, the gilded layers of plaster on the lid and the base of the coffin began to crack.

  • The golden outer coffin of King Tutankhamun under restoration at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt

    Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display

    Work on famous and 'fragile' coffin begins

    The first-ever restoration work on King Tutankhamun's multi-layered sarcophagus has started in Cairo, Egypt. Archaeologists are diligently working to repair the famous artifact, with the restoration expected to take eight months to complete.

  • An archaeologist inspects King Tutankhamun's coffin at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt

    Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display

    Plastic protection for pharoah

    The gilded outer layer of the coffin is being protected in a plastic tent during the restoration. The coffin, which is made of wood and covered in gold, is 2.23 meters (7.3 feet) long. It is decorated with a depiction of the young king holding the pharaonic symbols of a crook and flail.

  • An archaeologist inspects King Tutankhamun's mummy at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt

    Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display

    Inspecting the king himself

    While his coffin is being worked on, King Tutankhamun's mummy is also being examined. The young pharaoh is believed to have ascended the throne when he was 9-years-old, dying around age 18 or 19. Although scientists have been studying his remains for years since the tomb was discovered in 1922, the ruler's death remains a mystery.

  • An Egyptian archaeologist restores a piece of King Tutankhamun's coffin at the conservation center in the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

    Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display

    Delicate process

    An archaeologist restores one of the inner layers of the coffin using a careful touch and a paintbrush. Although Tutankhamun's tomb is one of the most well-preserved Ancient Egyptian burial chambers ever discovered, some artifacts have suffered cracks and other damage in recent years.

  • An Egyptian archaeologist restores a piece of King Tutankhamun's collection at the conservation center in the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

    Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display

    King Tut's treasures on display

    The pharaoh's throne — a wooden chair overlaid with gold, precious stones and colored glass — is also being worked on during the restoration. The treasures found in the Valley of the Kings tomb will also be on display in the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is due to open soon.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Prized artifact of new museum

The sarcophagus was transferred to the museum after being removed from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, in southern Egypt.

British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered Tutankhamun's tomb in near Luxor in 1922. It remains one of the most well-preserved relics from the Ancient Egyptian era.

The sarcophagus will be displayed along with other treasures and artifacts in the tomb at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which overlooks the famous Giza Pyramids.

Tutankhamun ascended the throne when he was 9-years-old and ruled until his death at age 18 or 19.

The young king's world famous burial mask — made of solid gold and encrusted with semi-precious stones — was restored in recent years after workers at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo broke the mask's beard in 2014 and tried to fix it with epoxy glue.

Watch video 03:36

Reading ancient Egyptian

rs/jlw (AP, AFP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

King Tut sculpture sold at Christie's despite Egypt's outrage

A 3,000-year-old sculpture of Tutankhamun was auctioned off by Christie's for nearly $6 million, despite Cairo calling on the UK government to stop the sale. Egypt claimed the relic was illegally taken from the country. (04.07.2019)  

Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue. (23.12.2018)  

What the world might discover from the King Tut mask restoration

German expert Christian Eckmann is leading the restoration of King Tut's famous mask, which was damaged by a botched repair job. DW met him in Cairo to find out what's hiding behind that clumsy layer of glue. (08.12.2015)  

Egypt begins restoring golden coffin of Tutankhamun

The tomb will be the cornerstone of a new museum near the Great Pyramids of Giza. The Egyptian tourism industry has foundered in the years since the uprising against ex-leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011. (17.07.2019)  

Museum staff to face hearing over damaged King Tut mask

Several former employees of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo will face a disciplinary hearing over a botched restoration of one of the institution's most prized relics. (24.01.2016)  

Egypt: Scans at Tutankhamun's tomb reveal no secret chamber

Italian researchers have found no hidden chamber behind the tomb of ancient Egypt's King Tutankhamun. This means the final resting place of Queen Nefertiti will continue to be a mystery. (07.05.2018)  

Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display

It's the first time that the gold-covered sarcophagus is being restored since King Tutankhamun's tomb was found in 1922. (04.08.2019)  

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

As research teams reveal another secret contained within the great Cheops Pyramid in Giza that was built by the ancient Egyptians, we explore why research on these architectural miracles has a long way to go. (02.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Reading ancient Egyptian  

Related content

Ägypten Archäologie l Sarkophag von König Tutanchamun

Restoration of King Tut's coffin on display 04.08.2019

It's the first time that the gold-covered sarcophagus is being restored since King Tutankhamun's tomb was found in 1922.

Ägypten Sarkophag von Pharao Tutanchamun wird restauriert

Egypt begins restoring golden coffin of Tutankhamun 17.07.2019

The tomb will be the cornerstone of a new museum near the Great Pyramids of Giza. The Egyptian tourism industry has foundered in the years since the uprising against ex-leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Ägypten: Gizeh: -Bent Pyramid - Knickpyramide

Egypt opens Bent Pyramid to tourists, unveils new archaeological finds 13.07.2019

The Egyptian government has opened an unusual pyramid to the public for the first time in decades. Its Antiquities Ministry also put on display a host of significant archaeological finds recently discovered in the area.

Advertisement