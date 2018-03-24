Earth Hour: Global iconic landmarks go dark

Most lights were switched off for 60 minutes on Saturday evening on the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the Shanghai Tower and at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor to mark Earth Hour.

The symbolic gesture was part of the 13th edition of a campaign, organized by the green group World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), to highlight humanity's impact on the environment.

Alongside those iconic structures, tens of thousands of people and businesses in dozens of cities in Asia, Australia and New Zealand turned off their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time to highlight humanity's energy use and the need for conservation. The gesture was due to be repeated around the world later in the day.

'Grassroots movement'

"Earth Hour is still is the world's largest grassroots movement for people to take action on climate change," WWF Australia CEO, Dermot O'Gorman, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

"It's about individuals taking personal action but joining with hundreds of millions of people around the world to show that not only do we need urgent action on climate change, but we need to be protecting our planet," he added.

More than 100 global landmarks are expected to go dark on Saturday evening, including the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Egypt's Great Pyramids, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, New York's Empire State Building and the Christ the Redeemer monument in Brazil.

Dozens of companies around the world have said they will join in this year's switch-off.

More than 7,000 towns and cities in 187 countries observed last year's event, according to organizers.

Earth Hour started in 2007 in Sydney and has grown to involve millions of people, businesses and landmarks, who set aside an hour to switch off lights and promote the movement.

Critics, however, complain that the energy savings from the hour-long campaign are insignificant. Others say Earth Hour demonizes electricity, when abundant, cheap, lighting is one of mankind's greatest 20th century achievements.

Mass extinction underway

The last 12 months have seen some of the direst warnings on the impact of climate change on our natural habitat and species.

A WWF report in October said that 60 percent of all animals with a backbone — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals — had been wiped out by human activity since 1970.

Another report confirmed the extent of the mass extinction event, only the sixth in the last half-billion years.

Millions of schoolchildren, meanwhile, took part in global protests earlier this month urging greater action on climate change. The Youth Strike 4 Climate Change movement was led by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? 'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle? "Breakthrough" insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from "high-maths" —scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies "significant connections" between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems "probably" from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Deluged in Townsville, Queensland Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Unprecedented downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Tasmania scorched, wildfires Wildfires have scorched swaths of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heat wave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east under Australia toward New Zealand.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Denuded California braces for Pacific storm Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with heavy rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loaded with snow from storms in January.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Chicago thawing The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day arctic vortex chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during the winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees north. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Monsoon rains, Indonesia Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6. Author: Ian P. Johnson



