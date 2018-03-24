Earth Hour: Global iconic landmarks go dark

Dozens of iconic structures are being plunged into darkness as part of an annual climate change awareness campaign. Despite millions of people taking part, critics say the reduction in power consumption is trivial.
Most lights were switched off for 60 minutes on Saturday evening on the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the Shanghai Tower and at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor to mark Earth Hour.
The symbolic gesture was part of the 13th edition of a campaign, organized by the green group World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), to highlight humanity's impact on the environment.
Alongside those iconic structures, tens of thousands of people and businesses in dozens of cities in Asia, Australia and New Zealand turned off their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time to highlight humanity's energy use and the need for conservation. The gesture was due to be repeated around the world later in the day.
Read more: Climate change: Energy-linked CO2 emissions hit record high in 2018
'Grassroots movement'
"Earth Hour is still is the world's largest grassroots movement for people to take action on climate change," WWF Australia CEO, Dermot O'Gorman, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.
"It's about individuals taking personal action but joining with hundreds of millions of people around the world to show that not only do we need urgent action on climate change, but we need to be protecting our planet," he added.
More than 100 global landmarks are expected to go dark on Saturday evening, including the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Egypt's Great Pyramids, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, New York's Empire State Building and the Christ the Redeemer monument in Brazil.
Dozens of companies around the world have said they will join in this year's switch-off.
More than 7,000 towns and cities in 187 countries observed last year's event, according to organizers.
Earth Hour started in 2007 in Sydney and has grown to involve millions of people, businesses and landmarks, who set aside an hour to switch off lights and promote the movement.
Critics, however, complain that the energy savings from the hour-long campaign are insignificant. Others say Earth Hour demonizes electricity, when abundant, cheap, lighting is one of mankind's greatest 20th century achievements.
Mass extinction underway
The last 12 months have seen some of the direst warnings on the impact of climate change on our natural habitat and species.
A WWF report in October said that 60 percent of all animals with a backbone — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals — had been wiped out by human activity since 1970.
Another report confirmed the extent of the mass extinction event, only the sixth in the last half-billion years.
Millions of schoolchildren, meanwhile, took part in global protests earlier this month urging greater action on climate change. The Youth Strike 4 Climate Change movement was led by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Forests, particularly tropical ones, are fundamental to the fight against climate change. They produce oxygen, store carbon and are home to millions of people and animals. Yet they are disappearing at an alarming rate. (01.08.2018)
Beijing had pledged to scale back its coal industry, but a new report says the Chinese government has quietly restarted construction of coal-fired power plants. The report also found an increase in coal consumption. (28.03.2019)
Environmental damage and pollution cause a quarter of all deaths, a UN report said. The Global Environment Outlook also warned of serious economic consequences for developing countries if no action is taken by 2050. (13.03.2019)
The World Wide Fund for Nature has commissioned an independent review to investigate reports of murder, torture and raids by rangers the charity supports. The accusations came to light in a US media report. (05.03.2019)
Greta Thunberg, the activist who began school strikes over climate change, marched with students in Hamburg. The movement has gained worldwide traction, with tens of thousands of students participating. (01.03.2019)
Thousands of kids have walked out of class for a global day of climate action. DW spoke to young people from around the world taking part in the Fridays for Future marches about their hopes and fears. (15.03.2019)
More than 40,000 people have rallied in the streets of the French capital, a day after a global student march against climate change. Unlike the yellow vest reboot which turned ugly, the environment march was peaceful. (16.03.2019)
The WWF has published its biennial report on the state of life on Earth and the threats to it. Digging into the data, we highlight what you need know about the state of the planet's animals. (30.10.2018)