 China′s push for more coal power imperils climate goals | News | DW | 28.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China's push for more coal power imperils climate goals

Beijing had pledged to scale back its coal industry, but a new report says the Chinese government has quietly restarted construction of coal-fired power plants. The report also found an increase in coal consumption.

A woman wears a face mask near a coal power plant in Shenyang (picture-alliance/dpa/Mark)

A joint report by environmental groups Global Energy Monitor, Greenpeace and the Sierra Club has warned China's increased coal use and a proposal to boost capacity could endanger global climate change goals.

Beijing imposed measures in 2012 and 2013 to slow the coal industry's growth. Chief among them were the tightening of credit, caps on production and the indefinite suspension of dozens of coal plants under construction.

But recent satellite images show that China has "quietly resumed" construction on dozens of previously shelved coal-fired power plants, researchers said.

Read more: Asia faces tough contradictions in dealing with climate change

China had also vowed to cap coal consumption nationally, but overall, researchers found that coal-fired generation has increased, particularly from new "coal bases" in the nation's northwest.

"Another coal power construction spree would be near impossible to reconcile with emission reductions needed to avoid the worst impacts of global warming," said Lauri Myllyvirta, analyst with Greenpeace's Global Air Pollution Unit.

Additionally, the Chinese government has also continued to finance the construction of more than a quarter of the new coal-fired plants abroad.

Read more: Climate change action in China is 'about science and not politics'

Watch video 01:55

Students protest climate inaction in Berlin

Global environmental threat

Under the 2015 Paris agreement, nations had pledged to cap the rise in global temperatures to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Coal is the most carbon-intensive of fossil fuels, and scientists have warned that the use of primary energy from coal would need to be virtually phased out by mid-century to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Read more: 2°C: 'We have a 5 percent chance of success'

The number of newly completed coal projects worldwide fell 20 percent in 2018, and plant retirements continued at a record pace, the study said. But global demand for coal increased in 2018 by 0.7 percent, the International Energy Agency reported earlier this week.

Almost all of that growth came from Asia and especially China, where coal power generation of electricity rose by more than 5 percent.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The last shift

    This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine — the last black coal mine in Germany — is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was gifted the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Black gold

    The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be taken to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Holding together proudly

    The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. Even now, they all call one another mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie were always a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Working and living

    The miner operators built housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the gardens, workers often kept chickens and pigs. Sometimes they'd even find room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. Having a garden in the city is no small luxury.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Mates from Anatolia

    After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Many of them decided to stay.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The first cracks

    The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, the first cracks in the mining business model were becoming apparent. The coal, which was initially near the surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal gradually became less competitive on the international market.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Bad for the environment

    For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. If you lived near a coking plant, freshly laundered sheets would turn dirty if you hung them out on the washing line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks, and smoke in Oberhausen — not far from Bottrop. Today, few people in the area miss these consequences of the coal business.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Unstable ground

    Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Time and again, the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The work is never done

    In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). Without intervention, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. This legacy is sometimes referred to as an "eternal cost" for the more-than-five million people who live in the Ruhr area.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    What will remain?

    The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been made green. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks — the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)


jcg/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China's U-turn on rapid end to coal heating

Plans to rapidly cut coal use in China have been halted after households were left without heat. But air quality appears to have improved, despite the setback. (15.12.2017)  

A look at China's efforts to reduce coal use

China is consuming less coal as a result of the government's initiatives to curb carbon emissions as well as restructure the nation's economy. But how is this development impacting attempts to combat global warming? (26.01.2016)  

Asia faces tough contradictions in dealing with climate change

As the UN climate conference wraps up, Asia's emission-producing economic powerhouses have said their growing wealth doesn't guarantee they can fully comply with the Paris agreement without assistance. (15.12.2018)  

Climate change action in China is 'about science and not politics'

After COP24, there are big questions remaining about the global response to climate change. DW spoke with Li Shuo, who coordinated Greenpeace's engagement on the UN climate negotiations, about China's important role. (18.12.2018)  

2°C: 'We have a 5 percent chance of success'

Climate scientist Kevin Anderson is one of the world's leading authorities on carbon budgets. He told DW keeping global warming below 2 degrees is a choice — but it's one we have to make it fast. (16.11.2017)  

Climate change: Energy-linked CO2 emissions hit record high in 2018

The world has seen an "extraordinary increase" in energy demand last year, driving energy-related emissions to a new record. The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that "urgent action is needed on all fronts." (26.03.2019)  

The end of black coal mining in Germany

After more than 150 years, the industrial mining of black coal in Germany is coming to an end with the closure of the Prosper-Haniel mine in Bottrop. It marks the sad finish to an era of black gold in the Ruhr Valley. (21.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Students protest climate inaction in Berlin  

Related content

Kohlekraftwerk in China

Climate change: Energy-linked CO2 emissions hit record high in 2018 26.03.2019

The world has seen an "extraordinary increase" in energy demand last year, driving energy-related emissions to a new record. The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that "urgent action is needed on all fronts."

EU-Sondergipfel zum Brexit in Brüssel

EU leaders to discuss Brexit and China 21.03.2019

Leaders of the 27 remaining members of the EU will start their council meeting in Brussels with Brexit at the fore. But other items are on the agenda, such as relations with China, the economy and climate protection.

USA Christliche Evangelikale

God and the earth: Evangelical take on climate change 07.03.2019

Conservative Christians have long opposed climate science, saying human induced warming goes against God’s omnipotence. Opinions divide on whether that thinking might slowly be changing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  