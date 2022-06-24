DW Business

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
G7: Focus on Russian Oil - Romania's Role - Port Pileup
War, climate change, hunger, poverty and health will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Germany. This will be a key opportunity for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to show strong leadership.
The last G7 meeting in Germany took place in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea. Seven years later, leaders are back to confront the costly consequences of decisions that led up to the war in Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on Russia to allow Ukraine to export wheat. Russia's blockade on Ukrainian grains is a war crime, Borrell told EU foreign ministers.
Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has called for Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian ports. His comments come ahead of a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers.
