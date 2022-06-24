 DW Business | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.06.2022

Business

DW Business

G7: Focus on Russian Oil - Romania's Role - Port Pileup

KIGALI, RWANDA - JUNE 23: The president of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the CEO of BioNTech, Prof. Ugur Sahin break the ground at a groundbreaking ceremony on June 23, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. BioNTech starts construction of its first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa. This site marks the establishment of BioNTech’s pan-African, end-to-end manufacturing network for mRNA-based vaccines. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

BioNTech breaks ground on Rwanda vaccine factory 24.06.2022

Mechaniker der Bundesluftwaffe sichern auf der Internationalen Luft- und Raumfahrtausstellung ILA einen geparkten Airbus A400 M. Die Luftfahrtausstellung auf dem Flughafen Schönefeld ist vom 22.06. - 26.06.2022 geöffnet.

Military defense systems move centerstage at Berlin Air Show 24.06.2022

17.06.2021 Kernkraftwerk Isar an der Isar aus der Luft. Aufgenommen am 17.06.2021 aus einem Sportflugzeug.

Nuclear power making a comeback in Germany? 24.06.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW BUSINESS 24.06.2022

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Romania helps Ukraine ship grain 27.06.2022

Employees of a petrol pump wait for customers in New Delhi on September 2, 2013. India is considering closing fuel pumps at night as one of a number of austerity measures aimed at cutting its ballooning oil import bills, the oil minister said. AFP PHOTO/ Prakash SINGH (Photo credit should read PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

India buys discounted oil from sanctioned Russia 27.06.2022

HHLA Logistics Container Terminal Tollerort am Hamburger Hafen / Waltershofer Hafen in Hamburg, 12.08.2012, Luftbild, Deutschland, Hamburg | , container ships at berth HHLA Logistics Container Terminal Tollerort and Walter Hofer Euro Gate Container Terminal in the Port of Hamburg, 12.08.2012, aerial view, Germany, Hamburg

Containers slow major ports 27.06.2022

DW Business - America 24.06.2022

23/06/2022 Das Schloss Elmau aufgenommen aus einem Hubschrauber der Bundespolizei während eines Trainingsfluges. Der G7-Gipfel ist vom 26. bis 28. Juni 2022 auf Schloss Elmau geplant.

G7 summit in the shadow of Ukraine war 25.06.2022

War, climate change, hunger, poverty and health will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Germany. This will be a key opportunity for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to show strong leadership.

20.06.2022, Bayern, Garmisch-Partenkirchen: Mikrofone von Fernsehsendern stehen bei einem Pressestatement vor einer G7-Gipfel Logowand. Der G7-Gipfel ist vom 26. bis 28. Juni 2022 auf Schloss Elmau geplant. Foto: Angelika Warmuth/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

G7 leaders return to Germany to deal with past failures 26.06.2022

The last G7 meeting in Germany took place in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea. Seven years later, leaders are back to confront the costly consequences of decisions that led up to the war in Ukraine.

22.05.2022 TOPSHOT - A photograph shows a wheat field at a farm in southern Ukraines Odessa region, on May 22, 2022 on the 88th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

EU tries to get grain from Ukraine as Russia's war drags on 21.06.2022

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on Russia to allow Ukraine to export wheat. Russia's blockade on Ukrainian grains is a war crime, Borrell told EU foreign ministers.

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MAY 30, 2022: Grain storage tanks are pictured at the Mariupol commercial sea port. On May 28, 2022, the first vessel, a Slavutych general cargo ship, entered the port after the end of hostilities in the city. The Russian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People s Republic and Lugansk People s Republic for help. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS1335B5

Ukraine: EU condemns 'real war crime' of Russian grain blockade 20.06.2022

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has called for Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian ports. His comments come ahead of a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers.