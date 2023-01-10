  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
The logo of TV Rain
After losing its broadcasting license in Latvia, TV Rain received a broadcasting permit in the NetherlandsImage: Dmitry Golubovich/picture alliance
MediaNetherlands

Dutch regulator grants Russian TV Rain broadcasting license

Dmytro Hubenko
35 minutes ago

The Russian independent station TV Rain received a five-year broadcasting permit in the Netherlands. Prior to this, Latvia had revoked the channel's license.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LwC6

The Dutch Media Authority granted independent Russian television broadcaster TV Rain, or Dozhd in Russian, a five-year broadcasting permit after its license was canceled in Latvia, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The permit, dated December 22, will "provide a commercial television broadcasting service as a commercial media institution," the regulator said.

It was not clear when the statement was published. According to Latvian-based website Meduza, the first reports of the news in the Dutch media appeared on Monday.

Latvian public broadcaster LSM noted that the license is expected to allow TV Rain to broadcast its content on cable networks in all EU countries, including Latvia.

Germany: Russian journalists in exile

Latvia revoked TV Rain's license

The liberal-leaning TV Rain, or Dozhd, shifted to broadcasting from Latvia and other countries in July, after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Latvia granted the license to TV Rain in June, but canceled it in early December after the company was branded a threat to national security. On December 8, the channel stopped broadcasting in Latvia.

TV Rain came under scrutiny by Latvian authorities for its coverage of the war in Ukraine, particularly in one instance in which a presenter appeared sympathetic to the plight of Russian troops and left the impression that aid needed to be collected for them.

The international media organizations, such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF), criticized revoking TV Rain's license. The station itself also dismissed the accusations as "unfair" and "absurd."

Reuters contributed to this report

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Press Censorship in Russia

Press Censorship in Russia

Tikhon Dzyadko, former editor-in-chief of TV Rain, tells Laila Harrak that the station hopes to re-start broadcasting within a month so that Russians can find the news on the Ukraine war they want.
Press FreedomJune 16, 202206:31 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the military work at a camp left by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, outside the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023.

Brazil's state organs slam 'terrorist' pro-Bolsonaro riots

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A former MFDC fighter, chest bare, looks at the camera with a serious expression

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police and climate activists face off in the village of Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A coast guard boat and two small rubber boats, filled with people in life vests and an aid worker with NGO Emergency Response Centre International in a yellow vest

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sara Khadem, without a headscarf, looks at a chessboard

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

SportsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Politics8 hours ago01:12 min
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

SocietyJanuary 8, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage