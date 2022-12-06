Latvia revokes license of Russia independent channel TV Rain

The broadcaster was forced to cease operations in Russia and relocated to Riga due to critical coverage of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Latvia's media watchdog has accused it of breaking the law.

Latvia has revoked the broadcasting license of Russian independent channel "TV Rain/Dozhd," authorities said on Tuesday.

Ivars Abolins, chairman of the National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP), said the decision was made due to "a threat to public security and public order."

What else did Latvian authorities say?

"Assessing the violations as a whole, the NEPLP is convinced that TV Rain's leadership does not understand or is not aware of the severity of the violations," he said. "For this reason, it cannot operate in Latvian territory."

Latvian law states that TV channels can lose their license if they commit three violations within a year.

"I believe that this decision demonstrates that Latvia is open also for the Russian media because all Russian media who respect the law are welcome and may work in Latvia," Abolins was cited as saying by the Estonia-based Baltic News Service news agency. "Those who are not ready to follow the rules, cross the red lines, may not work here. The rules are fair."

TV Rain said that the channel would continue broadcasting over YouTube following the cancellation of its license. "We consider all the accusations against us unjust and absurd," the channel tweeted.

The Baltic News Service reported that the decision will come into effect on Thursday, when TV Rain's YouTube channel will also be blocked in Latvia.

What is TV Rain accused of?

TV Rain was blocked in Russia days after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine. Like other independent Russian news outlets, it was forced to cease operations due to critical coverage of Moscow's invasion, and it relocated to Riga. DW's Moscow Bureau also moved to Latvia.

In July, the channel announced that it would resume operations, after receiving a license to broadcast in Latvia.

A few days ago, Latvia's media watchdog handed TV Rain a €10,000 ($10,500) fine for showing a map that depicted Crimea as part of Russia and for referring to Moscow's troops as "our army."

The Russian-language broadcaster had also been fined by Riga for failing to translate its programs into Latvian. Latvian is the only official language in the Baltic country, where over a quarter of the population is made up of Russian speakers.

Latvian Interior Minister Artis Pabriks called for staff of the channel's residence permits to be revoked after TV Rain presenter Aleksey Korostelev urged viewers to provide "equipment for those Russians who are on the frontline." The channel quickly sacked Korostelev and apologized for the statement.

sdi/aw (AP, AFP)