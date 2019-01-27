Dutch church ends 24/7 vigil to protect family from deportation

A small Dutch church's hard work has paid off — the government will review hundreds of children's rejected asylum applications. Dutch law prohibits authorities from entering a church building while a service is underway.
A Dutch Protestant church on Wednesday ended a non-stop service that it started in October to protect a family of Armenian asylum seekers, after the government announced changes to its immigration policy.
The Bethel Church, a small chapel in a Hague residential neighborhood, announced the end of the three-month-long service a day after the Dutch ruling coalition announced it would review hundreds of asylum applications by children who were previously rejected.
Read more: Where do EU countries stand on migration?
Thousands of worshippers had been praying nonstop to protect the Tamrazyan family — parents, their two daughters and a son — from deportation. The last service was held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. (1230 UTC) and was followed by a party.
"Tuesday's political deal now offers families like the Tamrazyans a safe future perspective in the Netherlands," Church official Theo Hettema said in a statement.
"We are incredibly grateful for a safe future in the Netherlands for hundreds of refugee families," Hettema added.
Death threats in Armenia
The Tamrazyan family fled Armenia after the father received death threats over his political activities. They have been in the Netherlands for nine years.
The family took shelter at the church after Dutch authorities turned down their request for asylum but appealed on the grounds that it would affect the children, aged 21, 19 and 14.
Read more: Deportation laws in Germany — what you need to know
The parliamentary deal, which was opposed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's center-right VVD party, will now examine the applications of some 700 children who were born and raised in the Netherlands while their parents were applying for asylum.
Read more: Germany's atheist refugees: When not believing is life-threatening
The current group will be reassessed and it is expected that some 90 percent of them will be allowed to stay after the reevaluation, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported.
Because Dutch authorities could not deport parents if their children stayed, up to 1,300 children and adults could receive asylum, NOS added.
The Tamrazyan family was among those cases, church spokesman Derk Stegeman told the ANP news agency. "After being assured by various coalition MPs." It is a "reason for joy" Stegeman said.
law/amp (AFP, AP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
At a small church in The Hague, thousands of worshippers have been praying nonstop for nearly two months in an effort to protect Armenian asylum-seekers from deportation. But the government refuses to budge. (18.12.2018)
One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for harsher deportation laws after asylum-seekers attacked pedestrians in Bavaria. So far, who gets deported — and who makes that call — is a complex matter. (03.01.2019)
They do not believe in God and want a life free from religious restrictions: They are atheist asylum-seekers. Not only are they threatened and sometimes killed in their homeland — even in Germany they face danger. (20.12.2018)
The number of people seeking asylum in Germany has plummeted since the height of the refugee crisis. Claims peaked at 722,000 in 2016 after a wave of arrivals from the Middle East. (23.01.2019)