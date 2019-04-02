Dubliners cautious as Merkel jets into town amid Brexit impasse

Perhaps the high point to date of Angela Merkel's relationship with Ireland came during the 2012 European Football Championships.

Ireland was in the teeth of a brutal economic recession at the time and many in the country associated the austerity measures being imposed with the frugal German chancellor. So when a group of young Irish football fans at the tournament made a large banner that said "Angela Merkel thinks we're at work," it quickly became an online hit.

Seven years on, and Dr Merkel's Irish connection has become altogether more serious. She is scheduled to meet Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar at around 4 p.m. German time on Thursday for talks on Brexit, with a particular focus on the complex and seemingly intractable issues around the Irish border.

According to the official dispatches released by German government sources, Merkel is keen to learn more about the practical implications Brexit, in its varying potential forms, has for the border between Ireland and the UK-controlled statelet of Northern Ireland.

To that end, Merkel and Varadkar will take part in a roundtable discussion with people from both sides of Irish border. Those taking part will share their personal experiences and views on the impact any return to a hard border would have on business in the area and on their community as a whole.

"It is important to hear their voices as we work together to deal with the challenges that Brexit presents," a statement from the taoiseach's office said.

Angela who?

Merkel and Varadkar will meet at Farmleigh House, a stately building located in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Security for the short visit is quite tight, but on a bright and blustery morning in the adjoining Dublin district of Stoneybatter, residents and commuters weren't overly exercised by the impending presence of one of the most famous and powerful politicians in the world.

"Angela who?" said one young man out walking his dog. "Is it about this Brexit yoke? I don't bother with any of that, it's just myself and himself I focus on," he told DW, pointing to his dog.

But while quite a few people weren't aware that Merkel was coming, almost everyone was well aware of her motivations for making what is her first trip to the island in five years.

"I presume it's to do with Brexit," said Josie, another dog walker. "Hard borders and backstops and whatever else they are talking about. I think she would be interested or keen that there wouldn't be a hard border.

"I think she's OK, she's fair. She's serious but she's also down to earth. I think we can rely on her and the rest of the EU and I think that's the general feeling in Ireland. I think they are all fed up of the British," she said.

Eleanor, a retired former civil servant living in the southern Dublin suburb of Dun Laoghaire, was slightly less optimistic about the outcome of the powwow in the park.

"Merkel wants to stress that if and when the UK is a third country, suitable arrangements will have to be made to protect the single market and the customs union. She may, like me, have tired of Leo and Simon's (Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney's) mantra of 'no hard border in Ireland.' I think she'll make some soothing noises about solidarity and possibly EU support after Brexit in view of Ireland's special vulnerability."

'If she didn't back Ireland on this issue, I would be flabbergasted'

Given Merkel's undisputed status as the most influential politician in Europe, her interventions into the Brexit and border question have been closely watched in Ireland.

Reports of a phone call between her and Varadkar back in January — at the height of a particularly tense time around the whole question of the Irish border "backstop" — raised several Irish heartbeats a few notches.

There has been occasional speculation, not just from ardent Brexiteers, that Merkel's innate pragmatism could lead to her putting pressure on the Irish government to ease their position on the backstop question and help get a deal done.

"I think Ireland is becoming an issue, they just want to get it through now," said Ciara, as she made her way to work. "I think we're the weaker link in this situation."

However, Chris, the man walking to work with her, was more optimistic. "I think she might be here to support us. We'll have to wait and see."

Overall, the people DW spoke to ahead of Thursday's meeting had a positive image of Merkel, with several pointing to her experience of a divided Germany — and her reaction to the migrant crisis — as evidence that Ireland could rely on her solidarity.

"Considering she is not my cup of tea, I think she played a blinder in terms of the migrant crisis. Compared with every other leader, she has been startlingly brave," said Mick, 61.

"She also understands what it is to have a country divided, by a partition that lasted a lot shorter than our own. She probably has demands in terms of the single market, protecting the integrity of the market. But she will have certain support for government dilemmas in this."

For Martin Smith, a Scot who moved to Ireland 15 years ago, the idea that Merkel could be anything other than fully supportive of the Irish position with regard to Brexit and the reimposition of a border was unacceptable.

"I'd say she'd have to take Ireland's side," he said. "If she didn't, then what is the point in Europe? I have always been behind Europe. As a Scotsman, I'd never call myself British! If you are part of Europe, you are part of Europe. The Irish border issues need to be defended by Europe. If she didn't back Ireland on this issue, I would be flabbergasted."