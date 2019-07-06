 Drug lord ′El Chapo′ sentenced to life in prison | News | DW | 17.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Drug lord 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison

The Mexican drug lord was handed a life sentence plus 30 years in a New York court. The leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel had escaped jail in Mexico twice, and was extradited to the US in 2017.

Mexiko, Mexiko City: Joaquin El Chapo Guzman (picture-alliance/AP/E. Verdugo)

Mexican drug lord „El Chapo" has been sentenced to life in jail in New York.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman  had been on trial for murder conspiracy and a number of drug charges, and was given life plus 30 years in a trial on Wednesday.

"El Chapo," who headed the notorious Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, had been found guilty of masterminding an industrial-level smuggling criminal gang in February.

He faced trial in the United States after escaping prison in Mexico twice, once by digging a mile-long tunnel from his cell.

More to come...

jns/ng (AFP, dpa)

 

Related content

Gerichtsskizze, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

US seeks $12.7 billion from drug lord 'El Chapo' 06.07.2019

Citing years of narcotics trafficking, US prosecutors have called for "El Chapo" to forfeit billions in drug money. But his lawyer dismissed the request, saying "the government has never located or identified a penny."

USA | Lights-for-Liberty-Proteste gegen die Einwanderungspolitik der Regierung

'Tough stuff': Mike Pence sees Donald Trump's US migrant camps 13.07.2019

US Vice President Mike Pence has witnessed firsthand the conditions that detained migrants face on the US-Mexico border. Donald Trump has announced a nationwide wave of arrests of people facing deportation.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexiko - USA

Mexico beats US to lift 8th Gold Cup 08.07.2019

Mexico's men's soccer team have won their record eighth Gold Cup by defeating the United States in the final. The loss for the US men came hours after the women's team lifted its second consecutive World Cup title.

Advertisement