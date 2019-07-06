Drug lord 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison

The Mexican drug lord was handed a life sentence plus 30 years in a New York court. The leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel had escaped jail in Mexico twice, and was extradited to the US in 2017.
Mexican drug lord „El Chapo" has been sentenced to life in jail in New York.
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman had been on trial for murder conspiracy and a number of drug charges, and was given life plus 30 years in a trial on Wednesday.
"El Chapo," who headed the notorious Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, had been found guilty of masterminding an industrial-level smuggling criminal gang in February.
He faced trial in the United States after escaping prison in Mexico twice, once by digging a mile-long tunnel from his cell.
