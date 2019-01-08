 ′El Chapo′ paid Mexico′s ex-president $100 million bribe, says witness | News | DW | 16.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'El Chapo' paid Mexico's ex-president $100 million bribe, says witness

An ex-Colombian drug trafficker has testified that the president wanted $250 million but settled for less. Former officials have rejected the allegations, saying they are "false, defamatory and absurd."

A court sketch of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

A key witness in the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Tuesday said the Mexican drug lord had paid a bribe amounting to $100 million to former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Colombian trafficker Alex Cifuentes, who described himself as Guzman's former right-hand man, said the once-head of the Sinaloa cartel had bribed Pena Nieto in 2012, when he was president-elect, in exchange for the government ending its manhunt to find him.

Cifuentes admitted that he first discussed the bribe with prosecutors in 2016, when he began cooperating with US authorities.

Pena Nieto had first asked for $250 million but later settled for $100 million, Cifuentes said he told prosecutors. After the bribe was paid, Pena Nieto sent a message to Guzman that he longer had to live in hiding, Cifuentes testified.

Read more: Mexico rules military fight against cartels is unlawful

Watch video 01:49
Now live
01:49 mins.

‘El Chapo’ trial opens in New York

'Absurd'

The former Mexican president has denied any wrongdoing, with his former chief of staff taking to Twitter to reject the allegations.

"The declarations of the Colombian drug trafficker in New York are false, defamatory and absurd," said Francisco Guzman (no relation to "El Chapo") on Twitter.

The ex-official noted that Pena Nieto's government "located, detained and extradited" the notorious drug lord. "From the beginning, it was a priority for the security cabinet."

Guzman managed to escape from Mexican maximum security prisons twice. In 2015, he escaped by accessing a tunnel built under his cell. A monthslong manhunt culminated in his capture in January 2016. He was later extradited to the US to stand trial for trafficking illegal narcotics into the US.

Read more: Mexico: Mayor gunned down after swearing-in ceremony

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • guards, Police stand around hole in ground

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Maximum security in Mexico

    In July 2015, Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped the Altiplano prison through a tunnel under his cell's shower - the second time in 14 years that he managed to flee a maximum-security prison. Guards discovered a deep hole with a ladder that led to a tunnel that in turn led to a building on a hill surrounded by pastures.

  • man wedged in suitcase

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Nice try

    Not as clever as Guzman: In 2011, the wife of inmate Juan Ramirez Tijerina visited her husband in a Mexican prison, where he was serving a sentence for illegal weapons possession. She brought along a large suitcase she planned to lug him out with again. Prison guards, however, found the young man inside - curled up inside in the fetal position.

  • the Maze

    Spectacular prison breaks

    H-Block 7

    In 1983, 38 Irish Republican Army (IRA) inmates broke out of The Maze, considered to be one of Europe's most escape-proof prisons. The Maze was the main prison in Northern Ireland for sentenced republican and loyalist paramilitaries. The inmates used smuggled guns and knives to overpower staff, and hijacked a kitchen van to drive to the main gate, and out of the compound.

  • Bildergalerie Die spektakulärsten Gefängnisausbrüche Alcatraz Gang

    Spectacular prison breaks

    The Alcatraz escape

    With the help of sharpened spoons and an improvised drill, three bank robbers managed to burrow their way out of their cells in Alcatraz high security prison in the San Francisco Bay in 1962. To fool the prison guards at bay, the trio placed dummy heads in their beds. Once they were out, they used an inflatable raft made out of raincoats - and vanished.

  • Bildergalerie Die spektakulärsten Gefängnisausbrüche

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Daring flight

    It sounds like a script for Hollywood blockbuster: Pascal Payet twice used helicopters for his dramatic prison breaks. In 2001, the convicted murderer fled from a prison in a French village using a hijacked helicopter. In 2007, he again used a helicopter for a get-away. Previously, he had helped organize the escape of three captives who had been in jail with him - again using a helicopter.

  • Bundy at trial

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Most wanted fugitive

    Awaiting trial, serial killer Theodore Robert Bundy escaped from a county law library by jumping from a window. Re-arrested and sent to jail in Colorado, Bundy lost 30 pounds so he could escape again through a small light fixture hole in the cell ceiling. Bundy spread terror across the US, killing numerous women between January 1974 and 1978, when he was finally recaptured and sentenced to death.

  • bars in front of window looking out at prison yard

    Spectacular prison breaks

    An Easter escape

    Inmate Walter Stürm, imprisoned for stealing offenses, left a smug note in his cell after his get-away from a Swiss prison in 1981. "Off hunting Easter eggs," the note read. Stürm had sawed through the bars on his window, let himself down to the ground to the prison yard and fled to freedom by using a ladder. It was his third prison break.

  • hole in wall in prison cell

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Busting out

    In June 2015, two convicted murderers, David Sweat and Richard Matt, broke out of a maximum-security prison in upstate New York, cutting holes in the walls of their adjoining cells, and working their way through a maze of catwalks and pipes to emerge from a manhole. The duo did a practice run the night before the escape. Matt was later killed by police, while Sweat was recaptured, badly injured.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


ls/ (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Mexico to pursue new strategy in 'war on drugs'

Mexico's new president has declared war on the drug mafia – and is putting citizens at the heart of his approach. Drug use will also be regarded not so much as a security problem in future but as more of a health issue. (29.10.2018)  

Mexicans: Dying for justice

Drug wars and crime are tearing Mexico apart. In recent years, more than 200,000 people have been murdered, tortured or simply disappeared without a trace. (26.04.2018)  

'El Chapo' trial begins: Lawyer says client is 'scapegoat'

Prosecutors have accused Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of directing massive drug shipments from Mexico into the United States. His defense has downplayed the drug lord's role in the drug operation, calling him a "scapegoat." (14.11.2018)  

Manhunt in Mexico after cartel boss Guzman escapes prison

Mexican police are chasing drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman - again. The Sinaloa cartel boss, arrested last year, tunneled out of his high-security cell, in his second jailbreak. Guards have come in for questioning. (13.07.2015)  

Mexican president announces recapture of drug kingpin 'El Chapo'

President Enrique Pena Nieto has announced on Twitter that the notorious drug baron has been caught. 'El Chapo' humiliated the government after an audacious escape from a high-security prison. (08.01.2016)  

Mexico extradites notorious drug lord El Chapo to US

The former leader of the Sinaloa cartel escaped from a maximum security prison early last year and was recaptured in a massive police operation. Mexican Foreign Ministry officials have now confirmed his extradition. (20.01.2017)  

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in federal court in New York

The timing of Guzman's extradition surprised many, including his lawyer who said four appeals remained outstanding. One source said Mexico extradited him while Obama was president, in order to send a message to Trump. (21.01.2017)  

The war on drugs: Pena Nieto's Herculean task

President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto faces the daunting challenge of halting Mexico’s vicious and ongoing drug war. Experts agree that one of his priorities will be to strengthen political institutions. (13.07.2012)  

Mexico rules military fight against cartels is unlawful

Mexico's top court has struck down a law that formalized the decade-old domestic deployment of the military. The miliary are widely seen as the only trustful agency capable of fighting against powerful drug cartels. (16.11.2018)  

Mexico: Mayor gunned down after swearing-in ceremony

Alejandro Aparicio had been sworn in as mayor and was walking with supporters on the street when assailants shot him. Mexico has had a recent rise in political violence, with local politicians being targeted the most. (02.01.2019)  

Spectacular prison breaks

Mexican drug baron "Shorty" Guzman is not the first prisoner to want to escape the thick walls, bars, guards and search lights of jail. Here are some of the most spectacular, if not always successful, prison breaks. (13.07.2015)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

‘El Chapo’ trial opens in New York  

Related content

‘El Chapo’ trial opens in New York 14.11.2018

Mexican drug boss Joaqin Guzman has gone on trial in New York to face charges of drug trafficking and running a criminal empire. If convicted, he is likely to face a life sentence in a maximum security prison in the United States.

Mexiko, Mexiko City: Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

'El Chapo' trial begins: Lawyer says client is 'scapegoat' 14.11.2018

Prosecutors have accused Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of directing massive drug shipments from Mexico into the United States. His defense has downplayed the drug lord's role in the drug operation, calling him a "scapegoat."

Mexiko Vereidigung des Präsidenten Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

US-Mexico relations: Will AMLO bring a new era? 02.12.2018

Drug-related violence, White House rhetoric and the "migrant caravan" have brought US-Mexican relations to a low point. The new president has a radical socialist vision for Mexico, but enacting it will be another story.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 