  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
File photo of a police officer recording drivers' speed
Police lost sight of the car that drove away at speeds that reached over 250 km/hImage: Bernd Weissbrod/dpa/picture-alliance
CrimeGermany

Driver shakes off German police in high-speed car chase

20 minutes ago

A driver was able to elude authorities after a high-speed chase in southern Germany reached speeds of "well over 250 kilometers per hour" and involved 41 police cars as well as a helicopter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MXPW

German police chased a sports car driver who reached speeds of more than 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) and drove the wrong way on the autobahn near the southern German city of Stuttgart.

The driver of the black Mercedes AMG GT 63 S turned around on the highway apparently trying to avoid a traffic jam and drove in the wrong direction down the highway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police in the state of Baden-Württemberg, where Stuttgart is located, said they deployed several patrol vehicles after phone calls from the public.

"When the driver noticed the patrol car, he accelerated again and fled at an estimated speed of well over 250 km/h," police said in a statement. 

Despite several attempts by the police to intercept the vehicle, the driver managed to evade capture.

"Because of the high speed, the officers lost sight of the car," police said.

A police helicopter and a total of 41 patrol cars from six police stations eventually joined the high-speed car chase.

The helicopter located the car in Mühlhausen im Tälem, where the driver fled on foot.

The vehicle was impounded, and police were trying to determine who was behind the wheel.

lo/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of German soldiers stand in front of the Leopard-2 battle tank at Camp Adrian Rohn, Lithuania on June 7, 2022

German politicians criticize stalling on tanks to Ukraine

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The remaining wares of students of Bethel Baptist High School are seen inside the school premises as parent of abducted students pray for the return of their children

Why kidnappers in West Africa now target women

Why kidnappers in West Africa now target women

Terrorism21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fruit and vegetable display in a supermarket

Germany considers tax cut to lower food prices

Germany considers tax cut to lower food prices

Business10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Politics22 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage