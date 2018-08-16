Drastic new measures for stricken Venezuelan economy

A raft of new measures comes into effect in Venezuela on Monday, in the latest attempt to deal with the country's growing economic crisis.

President Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday that a major currency overhaul would take place on Monday, with Caracas set to issue new banknotes after chopping five zeroes off the beleaguered bolivar, which has been subject to spiraling hyperinflation.

The other measures announced by Maduro (pictured above), a former union leader who came to power five years ago following the death of Hugo Chavez, include a massive hike of the country's minimum wage as well as new official exchange rate arrangements.

The reform plans are the latest attempt to halt the oil-rich country's ongoing economic collapse, caused by years of populist policies which have ultimately destabilized the country's economy.

A chaotic scenario

Analysts were initially skeptical about the possible benefits of the latest measures.

"There will be a lot of confusion in the next few days, for consumers and the private sector," Asdrubal Oliveros, director of the Ecoanalitica consultancy, told AFP. "It's a chaotic scenario."

In Friday's speech to the nation, Maduro said the country needed to show "fiscal discipline" following years of excessive money printing.

The new currency, which comes into use on Monday, is known as the sovereign bolivar (to distinguish from the current currency, the so-called 'strong' bolivar) and it will be anchored to the country's widely discredited cryptocurrency, the petro.

In the new arrangements, one petro will be worth $60 (€53), based on the price of the country's oil. That will be equal to 3,600 sovereign bolivars.

As for the minimum wage hike, which also comes into place on Monday, the new monthly rate will be fixed at 1,800 sovereign bolivars. That works out at more than 34 times the previous rate, based on the black market valuation of a US dollar in the country.

Due to devastating inflation and the persistent devaluation of the bolivar, the existing monthly minimum wage rate is barely enough to buy a kilo of meat in the capital city.

Optimism and money in short supply

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that inflation in Venezuela will hit a staggering one million percent this year. That continues what has already been four years of economic misery for the country.

Hyperinflation has crippled the Venezuelan economy

Maduro has consistently blamed others for the economic difficulties and over the weekend, his government defended its role in the ongoing crisis.

"Don't pay attention to naysayers," Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said. "With oil income, with taxes and income from gasoline price hikes, we'll be able to fund our program."

Since Sunday, electronic transactions have been suspended in the country in order to facilitate the currency switch. However, considering that Venezuela has made similar moves before, hopes are less than high that the reforms will work.

"Everything will stay the same, prices will continue to rise," 39-year-old Bruno Choy, who runs a street food stand in Caracas, told AFP.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair. Author: Kathleen Schuster



