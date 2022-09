Peeing in public – no way, yuck!

At some point, your bladder will start complaining about all the beer you have drunk. But whatever you do, don't get put off by the queues in front of the toilets and urinate behind the tents. You wouldn't do that at home either, would you? Getting caught incurs a fine of up to €100. So it's better to plan in enough time to your way to the next toilet, there are hundreds of them.