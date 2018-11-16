Donald Trump's 'asylum ban' highlights dysfunctional US Congress

Immigration and civil rights groups immediately challenged US President Donald Trump's so-called asylum ban in court and shortly thereafter a judge on Monday issued a temporary halt of the policy. The White House will likely appeal the ban, sending the issue on a long path through the courts that could take weeks or months to resolve.

The measure is just the latest attempt by the Trump administration to curtail and deter immigration. Previous efforts include:

Imposing the so-called travel ban

Ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that shielded undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation

Cutting federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities

Ending the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) that shielded hundreds of thousands of immigrants from various countries from deportation

Separating migrant children from their families

Just like in the most recent executive order putting new restrictions on asylum-seekers, all previous efforts to curb immigration were challenged in courts. While some were ultimately upheld, including a somewhat watered down version of the so-called travel ban, others, like the move to end DACA and TPS or the family separation policy, were blocked in court.

Trump's new asylum restrictions specifically target the so-called migrant caravan

Tough call

How Trump's latest anti-immigration effort will fare in the courts is difficult to predict.

Alex Nowrasteh, a senior immigrationpolicy analystat the libertarian Cato Institute, who opposes Trump's asylum restriction, is nevertheless convinced that the courts will ultimately give it the green light because it is premised on the so-called travel ban, which in the end was also upheld in court.

However, Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, is not so sure. "This is a different case with a different application" than the travel ban case, she said. "I personally think it's a much harder legal argument for them to win."

Meanwhile for Kathryn Shepard, national advocacy counsel at the Immigration Justice Campaign, the president's executive order on November 9 was a clear attempt "to improperly rewrite immigration laws," despite the fact that the law "couldn't be clearer: People have the right under domestic and international law to request asylum in the US regardless of how they entered the United States."

No matter how the legal fight over Trump's asylum edict finally plays out, the latest episode serves as timely reminder that Congress is deeply divided, and that immigration is often viewed as the third rail of US politics.

Combustible combination

Both of those issues are not new, but the combustible combination of an anti-immigrant president and a drastically deteriorating political situation in several Central American countries that drives many people to flee their homes and seek a new life stateside have catapulted them to the forefront of the US political discourse.

Despite this, there appears to be little appetite for lawmakers in Washington to try to tackle immigration, which has long been widely viewed as an issue where they can only lose.

"I think many members of Congress would prefer not to do any more voting on immigration," said Cardinal Brown, "but I think they will have to at some point."

But that point, she added, will probably only come when lawmakers have to pay a price for not addressing immigration, a key topic for many Americans. "They have to fear that they will lose the next election for not having worked on this issue."

The last time Congress passed meaningful immigration legislation was more than two decades ago, in 1996. Back then, lawmakers issued strict enforcement measures against undocumented immigrants, said Cardinal Brown. "Since then, no major immigration legislation has been passed."

The new Congress is unlikely to reach a compromise on immigration reform

'Anathema' for many Americans

The recent midterm results earlier this month appear to have made progress on immigration reform, which can only be achieved through compromise, even more unlikely. Many of the more moderate Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives lost their seats during those elections, and the incoming smaller Republican caucus leans even further to the right than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the new Democratic House majority will feature a stronger progressive wing.

Unless an unlikely compromise is reached in Congress, Trump is likely to continue to try to institute immigration policy unilaterally. This strategy ultimately makes courts the de-facto arbiter of immigration law, and, as Cato's Nowrasteh noted, fuels division within the US electorate.

"For the majority of Americans and the majority of people here in Washington these kinds of actions are anathema to what the United States stands for and they seem like they are in violation of our long-held principles," he said.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico No longer first choice In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Lingering in Mexico Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico A mere transit country? …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Tough immigration policies The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Asylum applications on the rise Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Human smugglers up the price One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico A new home With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes." Author: Nadine Berghausen



