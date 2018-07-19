Donald Trump to invite Vladimir Putin to the White House

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his efforts for better ties with Russia, saying the Helsinki summit was a success. The US president now hopes to host Putin in Washington before year's end.
Just three days after his controversial summit in Helsinki, President Donald Trump is set to have asked his national security advisor to extend an invitation to the White House to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House announced the plan on Twitter, indicating that the meeting could take place before the end of the year.
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump had asked Secretary of State John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington in the autumn.
Trump's appearance with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki received a strong
Upon his return to the US, the president caused confusion when he went back and forth on whether he believed Putin or not. Ultimately, he said he had personally warned Putin in Helsinki against election
Read more: Donald Trump: post-summit cartoons satirize 'Putin's poodle'
Earlier on Thursday, the US president tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting with Putin again, to continue discussing the issues that were raised in the summit. Trump also told his followers that the Helsinki meeting was a success, except for "the real enemy of the people, the Fake News media."
Among the issues that he plans on discussing at a future meeting with Putin were "stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more," Trump said.
Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the president's plan to host Putin at the White House, tweeting that the election security and the American people were the "biggest losers" this week.
Read more: Donald Trump supporters shrug off Putin summit scandal
Intelligence chief in the dark
Trump's Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, was unaware of the president's plans to invite Putin to the White House until he was notified while on stage at the Aspen Security Forum conference.
Coats said he was also not aware of the content of the private the president's private conversation with Vladimir Putin Helsinki.
On whether Putin and Trump should have had one-on-one talks, Coats said that it remained "president's prerogative." "If he would have asked me how it should be conducted, I would have suggested a different way," Coats added.
jcg/rc (Reuters, AFP)
