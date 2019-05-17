Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran'

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," said Trump. "Never threaten the United States again!"

Read more: Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy

Over the past month, the US has taken an increasingly aggressive position against Tehran.

Washington last week deployed an aircraft carrier, bombers, an assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to the Persian Gulf to combat what it describes as Iranian "threats."

Iran downplays threat

But Iran has downplayed the threat of open conflict with the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday that Tehran is not seeking armed escalation with US or its regional allies.

"We are certain," Zarif said. "There will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region."

More to follow…

Watch video 01:05 Germany: 'No one wants war with Iran'

ls/aw (AFP, dpa)