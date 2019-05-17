 Donald Trump threatens ′official end of Iran′ | News | DW | 19.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran'

In a provocative tweet, the US president described retaliation that would mark "the official end of Iran." Iran has remained defiant in the face of US threats, saying Trump is playing a "political game."

US aircraft carrier

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," said Trump. "Never threaten the United States again!"

Read more: Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy

Over the past month, the US has taken an increasingly aggressive position against Tehran.

Washington last week deployed an aircraft carrier, bombers, an assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to the Persian Gulf to combat what it describes as Iranian "threats."

Iran downplays threat

But Iran has downplayed the threat of open conflict with the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday that Tehran is not seeking armed escalation with US or its regional allies.

"We are certain," Zarif said. "There will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region."

More to follow…

Watch video 01:05

Germany: 'No one wants war with Iran'

ls/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy

Washington ratcheting up pressure on Iran has some observers worried a war could break out between the two nations. But for others, it simply shows President Donald Trump's contradictory approach to foreign policy. (17.05.2019)  

US deploys carrier group in 'message' to Iran

The White House said that sending its aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East was 'clear and unmistakable' message to Tehran that the US was prepared to defend its interests. (06.05.2019)  

US deploys amphibious assault ship and Patriot battery to Middle East

The US is beefing up its forces in the Middle East to counter what it calls military threats from Tehran. US officials are claiming that Iran is moving short-range ballistic missiles onto small boats. (11.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: 'No one wants war with Iran'  

Related content

USA Donald Trump in Washington

Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy 17.05.2019

Washington ratcheting up pressure on Iran has some observers worried a war could break out between the two nations. But for others, it simply shows President Donald Trump's contradictory approach to foreign policy.

Symbolbild US-Truppen im Irak und Syrien

Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate 16.05.2019

The United States claims militia with ties to Iran are planning attacks against its personnel in Iraq. Whether true or not, tensions between Iran and the US are putting Iraq in a tough position.

Begleitschiffe des Flugzeugträger USS Abraham Lincoln im Sueskanal vor der Küste von Ägypten

Pompeo in Russia: US does not want 'war with Iran' 14.05.2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is not seeking conflict in Iran, after high-level talks in Russia. Meeting with President Vladimir Putin and top officials, he also discussed ways to mend US-Russia ties.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  