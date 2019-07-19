Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir conflict during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule, two of which have centered on the disputed Kashmir region. It remains a sore point for India-Pakistan relations.

But the Pakistani government said Trump's offer could mark a turning point for a political solution to the dispute.

"USA is most powerful country in world and it can play a very important role for peace in subcontinent," Khan said, according to a government tweet. "Over a billion people … are held hostage to Kashmir situation and I believe that Donald Trump can bring to two countries together."

New way forward

Relations between the US and Pakistan have soured over the past decade. They took a notable downturn when Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, authorized the assassination of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden without informing Islamabad of the operation.

Last year, Trump cut security assistance worth millions of dollars to Pakistan for what he said was the country's failure to combat terrorism.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars (€29 billion) in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more," Trump said in a tweet.

Pakistan is hoping to thaw relations and restart military cooperation with the US. According to the Pentagon, Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is to meet with US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, the country's US military officer later this month.

During Khan's visit, Trump also praised Pakistan for "progress" in peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The real Kashmir Multicultural Kashmir has been well-known for its cultural and linguistic diversity. The Kashmir Valley has a Muslim majority. Hindus are predominant in Jammu while Ladakh is primarily Buddhist. But interminable violence has damaged the very fabric of society.

The real Kashmir Saffron Kashmir is also famous for its saffron. India is the third largest exporter of saffron following Iran and Spain.

The real Kashmir 'Switzerland of the East' Kashmir boasts some of the world's most beautiful flowering meadows and snow-capped peaks. Many people call it "The Switzerland of the East." Almost 1.1 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2014.

The real Kashmir Snow-white Kashmir Kashmir wears pure white in winter. Many areas are perfect for winter sports but lack infrastructure. Islamist violence remains the biggest challenge.

The real Kashmir Rivers The Himalayan part of Kashmir is the source of fresh water for more than 20 rivers, among which the Indus, Neelum and Ravi are the biggest. All these rivers flow from India into Pakistan.

The real Kashmir Wood Kashmir is also famous for its wood, the Kashmir willow. Experts believe that it is the best wood for making a cricket bat. Kashmiri wood is also used for building boats.

The real Kashmir Sufism Sufism, the mystical dimension of Islam, reached Kashmir in the 16th century. Sufi tradition is associated with religious harmony. Many of the saints held dear by Kashmiris were Sufi monks. Sufi singers such as Abida Parveen are popular to this day.

The real Kashmir Kashmir on the silver screen Kashmir used to be the most popular location of the Indian film industry during the 1980s. It was a golden era for Kashmir. However, the valley has been witnessing violence on an almost daily basis ever since. Nowadays, only one or two films are shot on location in Kashmir every year.

The real Kashmir Fighting in the clouds The Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan has been going on 1948, and experts see little hope of a solution in the foreseeable future. Both countries spend lots of resources on their half of the divided territory, with their respective armies squared off on what some view as the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen glacier (5,753m). Author: Onkar Singh Janoti / ac



ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)