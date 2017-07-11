Donald Trump: Democrats 'cheated' in US presidential election

Outgoing US President Donald Trump remained defiant in the face of his election loss as he told a crowd at a rally on Saturday that last month's vote was "rigged" despite there being no evidence to support his claims.

"They cheated and rigged our presidential election but we'll still win it. And they are going to try to rig this election too," Trump told the hordes in Valdosta, Georgia, ahead of a Senate run-off that will include Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Supporters of the current president responded by chanting: "We love you!" and "Four More Years!"

Trump's claims have been rejected by state and federal officials across the country, and his campaign's numerous legal challenges have almost all failed.

False claims

Trump used Saturday night's rally to support Senators Loeffler and Perdue by recycling the falsehood that he won the state, despite President-elect Joe Biden garnering 12,500 more votes.

"You know we won Georgia, just so you understand," Trump said at his first rally since losing last month's election.

Trump revealed he wanted to travel to Georgia to help "ensure" the two Republicans win what are arguably the most important Senate runoffs in US history.

Trump airs his frustration

Hours before the event, Trump asked Republican Brian Kemp to order the legislative session, but Georgia's governor refused.

Trump appeared frustrated at what he perceived to be a lack of loyalty as he tweeted: "I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor Brian Kemp or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two "Republicans" saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!"

As the large crowd in Valdosta chanted "Stop the Steal" the US president continued his rebuke of Kemp by telling his supporters: "Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing."

