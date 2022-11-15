  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Protesters take part in the "Crisis Strike", a demonstration against the passivity of the Polish government in the face of the challenges related to the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the energy crisis and the climate crisis in Warsaw, Poland on October 28, 2022
"Crisis strike:" Environmental activists demonstrate in Warsaw against the Polish government's response to the numerous crises facing the countryImage: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images
ClimatePoland

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Lukasz Grajewski
1 hour ago

Dominika Lasota is young and determined to spread the word about climate change in Poland and abroad — even though she faces prejudice and hostility for her actions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JVb0

Sweden has Greta Thunberg, Uganda has Vanessa Nakate, Germany has Luisa Neubauer and Poland has Dominika Lasota.

Like German campaigner Luise Neubauer, Dominika Lasota is a young woman. Aged 21, she is seen as the main organizer of climate strikes in Poland. She regularly appears in the media both in Poland and abroad and travels to international conferences to meet young climate campaigners and environmental activists from other countries.

Neubauer and Lasota know each other well and work together. Unlike Greta Thunberg, who did not attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, both young women traveled to Egypt to represent young people, voice their concerns and try to exert an influence on politicians.

From left: Vanessa Nakate (Uganda), Mitzi Jonelle Tan (Philippines), Precious Kalombwana (Zambia) and Dominika Lasota (Poland) hold four signs that together read
The voice of young people at COP27 (from left): Vanessa Nakate (Uganda), Mitzi Jonelle Tan (Philippines), Precious Kalombwana (Zambia) and Dominika Lasota (Poland)Image: Peter Dejong/AP Photo/picture alliance

In the few days she has been in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Lasota has already met with a number of political leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Confronting President Duda

Lasota reproached Duda that the energy transition in Poland was progressing too slowly. In a video of the encounter that was posted on Twitter, the Polish President can be seen smiling to himself as he tells Lasota that he doesn't know how he is supposed to make up for 30 years of neglect of this issue in such a short space of time.

When Lasota responded by insisting that Poland must "be as developed as possible in terms of clean energy," Duda replied that he would like it to "snow in the mountains and be warm in the lowlands" before abruptly ending the conversation.

"I was ready for that," Lasota told DW. "The president consistently ignores us, the climate action movement, and does not want to meet with us. And if he does talk about climate issues at all, then it is just to make fun of the problem."

Woman dominate the environmental movement

"Dominika Lasota is the face of the Polish climate action movement," Paulina Sobiesiak-Penszko told DW. She is head of the Program for Sustainable Development and Climate Policy at the Warsaw-based Institute of Public Affairs (ISP), one of the biggest organizations supporting the development of civil society in Poland.

"International studies show that women are more aware of and committed to environmental and climate protection," she added. "In Poland too, it is mostly women who launch and lead campaigns in this field."

Dominika Lasota wearing a mask and speaking at a press conference of the Polish Women's Strike, Warsaw, Poland, December 4, 2020
Raising awareness of climate change in Poland and across Central and Eastern Europe: Dominika LasotaImage: Grzegorz Banaszak/ZUMA Wire/picture alliance

The ISP provides women with communication training and teaches them how to handle public confrontations. Sobiesiak-Penszko points out that politics and the energy sector are dominated by "old white men," who often treat young female activists disrespectfully, as was the case when President Duda met Dominika Lasota at COP27, she says.

The influence of Greta Thunberg

The history of the Polish climate action movement is similar to that of movements in other countries. Greta Thunberg's school strike in Sweden in 2018 inspired lots of young Poles and motivated them to take action. Grassroots groups sprang up around the country — above all in Warsaw — and joined the young people's climate strike.

Soon, more radical activists with links to the global Extinction Rebellion movement began to take to the streets too.

"It is thanks to the climate action movement that public awareness of climate change has increased," says Paulina Sobiesiak-Penszko.

Little support for the climate action movement

In July 2018, climate activists set up the first climate camp in Poland. It took place near the city of Konin in a region peppered with lignite mines and power stations and scarred by the impact of mining.

Turow open-pit mine with power station in the background, Bogatynia, Poland, January 12,02022
Turow open-pit mine and power station: Despite the devastation caused by mining, the Friday for Futures demonstrations in Poland were never as big as they were elsewhere in EuropeImage: picture alliance / NurPhoto

Yet despite the obvious devastation caused by two centuries of mining, despite the air pollution and the energy insecurity, the Fridays for Future demonstrations organized by Polish groups never attracted as many people as they did in other European countries. The most recent attempt to mobilize support was only moderately successful too: On October 28, 2022, only a few hundred people took to the streets in Warsaw for the climate strike.

"In recent years, a whole wave of protests [such as the ones relating to Poland's strict abortion laws – Editor's note] has washed over Poland," explained Sobiesiak-Penszko. "The pandemic, the war, inflation ... all that has had a really negative impact on people's sense of personal security, which means that we are all switching off a little and focusing more on our own problems."

Moving outside the bubble

Dominika Lasota works very hard to make as many people as possible aware of the issue of climate change. To this end, she and her fellow activists have set up the initiative Wschod — a Polish word that means both "East" and "sunrise."

The group brings together activists from across Central and Eastern Europe and highlights the fact that the current crises in Europe — war in Ukraine and the energy crisis — are largely a result of the continent's dependence on fossil fuels.

Polish climate justice campaigners (including Dominika Lasota in the purple mask) with raised fists hold up a sign reading
"Solidarity is our strength!" Polish climate justice campaigners at a conference in WarsawImage: Grzegorz Banaszak/ZUMA Wire/picture alliance

Paulina Sobiesiak-Penszko stresses that Polish climate activists are more restrained than their fellow activists in the West. "I think it is a good strategy because if they were to combine the fight against climate change with anti-capitalism or the fight for LGBTQ rights, for example, they would just stay inside their bubble. And in Poland, the polarization of society is the main problem." She went on to say that every effort has to be made to prevent climate change from becoming yet another divisive issue.

Many see activists as the enemy

However, a brief look at the comments underneath articles about Lasota's activities seems to show that climate change is already dividing Polish society. Many of these comments call on Lasota to be open about her lifestyle or point out even the slightest inconsistencies between her demands (such as a reduction in personal consumption) and her day-to-day behavior.

"At the moment, most questions that are put to me relate to my trip to Egypt," Lasota told DW. She traveled by bus and train from Poland to Turkey, where she took a plane to Sharm el-Sheikh — a move for which she was heavily criticized.

"If I had done the whole journey by land, I would have had to travel through Syria, which is dangerous because of the war there," she explained, adding, "I don't know why so many people see me as the enemy. The real enemy is in the ministries and in the headquarters of energy companies."

This article was originally published in German.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Flags at the G20 media center

G20 Bali summit opens amid Russia's war on Ukraine — LIVE

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

US Permanent Resident Card

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Migration22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Construction work at the Fukushima nuclear plant

Fukushima fears aside, Japan still depends on nuclear power

Fukushima fears aside, Japan still depends on nuclear power

Business21 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

An Iranian woman protester clashing with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters take part in the "Crisis Strike", a demonstration against the passivity of the Polish government in the face of the challenges related to the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the energy crisis and the climate crisis in Warsaw, Poland on October 28, 2022

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Climate1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Hansi Flick watches on at a Germany training session

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza during a ceremony at the Brazilian Deputies Chamber in Brasilia

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

CrimeNovember 14, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage