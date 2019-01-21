 Dilapidated villa built for former Chancellor Konrad Adenauer sold on eBay | News | DW | 22.01.2019

News

Dilapidated villa built for former Chancellor Konrad Adenauer sold on eBay

It was one of major corruption scandals of 1950s West Germany. Now, a never-completed luxury villa meant for Chancellor Konrad Adenauer has a new owner — who paid less than the cost of buying a one-room apartment.

Ruins of villa intended for former West German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer in Duppach, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

After inheriting a piece of postwar German history last year, L. Ilse Thurner has sold a never-completed weekend and hunting lodge designed for former West German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer.

The 600 square meter (6,500 square foot) villa, nestled on a 2,000 square meter parcel in North Rhine-Westphalia's picturesque Eifel region, was never finished after Adenauer got wind of the project and refused to accept it as a gift from his close friend, business magnate Friedrich Spennrath.

Although it was never proven for certain, it is thought that Adenauer stepped away from the project when media reports surfaced pointing to the cozy relationship the politician had with Spennrath. He was likely eager to avoid negative press and the label of being a "servant of industry barons."

Read more: West Germany's first chancellor and more: Who was Konrad Adenauer?

'Smelled too much of corruption'

When Spennrath applied for a building permit on July 11, 1955 — it was granted just 12 days later — he was the president of Germany's Chamber of Industry and Commerce as well as the chairman of the board of directors at the German electricity giant AEG. Adenauer's son Konrad was employed by AEG after completing university.

Further complicating the matter was the fact that Adenauer's son-in-law was among the architects hired to build the villa. When the project's lead architect confessed that the villa was not for Spennrath, but in fact meant as a gift to Adenauer, the project was stopped in early 1956, despite being well underway.

Local media reported that, "the expensive gift smelled too much of corruption for the old man."  

The villa, which fell into disrepair after construction was halted, was rumored to have included a bomb shelter in the basement and a helicopter landing pad on the roof, though architect Roland Thelen, who has researched the history of the project and has blueprints of it, says that was not the case.

On Wednesday, the German press agency dpa reported that the villa had been sold. Though the buyer wished to remain anonymous, Thurner said, "he is a big Adenauer fan." It is not known what the new owner plans to do with the site.

  • Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel im Vogelpark, Foto: Franzi Zöger, dpa

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Angela Merkel (CDU), since 2005

    In 2005, Angela Merkel was elected Germany’s first female chancellor. One of her biggest challenges remains the current financial and economic crisis. She has adopted a pragmatic style of leadership. A former supporter of nuclear power, she has pushed for it to be phased out in Germany since the nuclear reactor accident in Fukushima. Merkel’s blazers come in all colors of the rainbow.

  • Bundeskanzler Gerhard Schröder gestikuliert als er die Agenda 2010 erläutert, Foto: Bernd Thissen dpa

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Gerhard Schröder (SPD), 1998-2005

    After Kohl’s fourth term in office, German voters were in a mood for change. Gerhard Schröder became chancellor in the first coalition between the SPD and the Greens. For the first time, German armed forces were deployed abroad under a NATO mandate, including to Afghanistan. Schröder's reorganization of the welfare system, the so-called Agenda 2010, became a real test for his party.

  • Bundeskanzler Helmut Kohl winkt auf der Feier zur Deutschen Einheit in Berlin

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Helmut Kohl (CDU), 1982-1998

    His term lasted a record 16 years. For many years, Helmut Kohl was seen as sitting things out, in an unflinching, patient style, with no particular interest in big reforms. But his big historic achievement stands in stark contrast to this: German reunification and reconstruction of the former GDR. Kohl was not only the Chancellor of German Unity - he also pushed for further European integration.

  • Bundeskanzler Helmut Schmidt wird vereidigt

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Helmut Schmidt (SPD), 1974-1982

    Helmut Schmidt took over as chancellor after his fellow party member Willy Brandt resigned. He had to deal with the oil crisis, inflation and economic stagnation. Schmidt’s style was fact-oriented and efficient. He took a hard stance towards left-wing extremist group Red Army Faction (RAF), rejecting its demands. He had to step down as a result of a no-confidence vote in parliament.

  • Bundeskanzler Willy Brand kniet vor dem Mahnmal im Warschauer Ghetto, Foto: dpa

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Willy Brandt (SPD), 1969-1974

    Social upheaval in Germany led to a change in politics, with Willy Brandt becoming the first Social Democratic chancellor. When he kneeled before the memorial in the former Warsaw Ghetto, it was a historic gesture of seeking forgiveness for Nazi cruelty and a sign of reconciliation. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971 for his contribution to easing tensions with countries in the east.

  • Bundeskanzler Kurt Georg Kiesinger vor Mikrofonen bei einer Pressekonferenz, Foto: dpa

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Kurt Georg Kiesinger (CDU), 1966-1969

    Kurt Georg Kiesinger forged Germany’s first grand coalition between the CDU and SPD. The government managed to add new impetus to the country’s stagnating economy. Youth took to the streets after the government introduced emergency laws, giving the state special rights in case of crisis, beginning the student movement. Kiesinger’s role under Nazi rule was hotly debated in Germany.

  • Bundeskanzler Ludwig Erhard raucht eine Zigarre, Foto: dpa

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Ludwig Erhard (CDU), 1963-1966

    In 1963, the CDU urged 87-year-old Adenauer to step down. Ludwig Erhard was chosen as his successor, having earned some popularity as minister of economics. He supported social economics and become the "father" of the west-German economic boom. He was rarely seen without a cigar in his mouth and is said to have smoked 15 per day. In 1966, Erhard stepped down as chancellor.

  • Bundeskanzler Konrad Adenauer empfängt das Prinzenpaar

    An overview of Germany's chancellors

    Konrad Adenauer (CDU), 1949-1963

    Konrad Adenauer was the first German chancellor. During his term in office, the young federal republic became a sovereign state, with foreign policies looking towards the west. His style of governing was seen as authoritarian. Adenauer was from the Rhineland region and pushed for Bonn to become the German capital. But he was never a great fan of the Rhineland's popular Carnival tradition.

    Author: Diana Peßler / nh


