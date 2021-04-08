Digital role models: Germany's influencers

Influencers are entertainers, trendsetters, and 'billboards' rolled into one. And in Germany, they are role models for many teenagers and young adults.

Influencers lead seemingly perfect lives: they are beautiful, rich, and successful. According to a study by audience measurement company AFG Videoforschung, they have now joined the ranks of other celebrities, such as athletes or singers, in terms of being role models for young people.

Stefan Meier researches social media and influencers at the University of Koblenz

Many influencers try to make their followers feel that if they do what the influencer does, they will "be as successful and attractive,' Stefan Meier, a German media scientist, told DW. It is true that children and young people have always wanted to become pop stars or professional athletes, he adds, "But today it seems considerably more feasible for people like you and me to get on the social media pedestal and become successful."

Mimicking as part of forming identity

When children and young people imitate certain influencers, however, they tend to do it in a playful way, according to Meier. This helps them to deal with alternative life concepts and their own personality development, the expert says. "Thus, mimicking individual behavior patterns of influencers is more likely to be constructive, creative and identity-building," he says.

It can be problematic if social media usage becomes addictive. In that case, however, it is not so much the influencers who are responsible, but mainly the family and the psychosocial situation of the young people themselves.

But how did influencers become so important to young people today? The decisive factor could be their constant presence online: 70% of all 16 to 24-year-old Germans encounter influencers on social media every day — regardless of whether they click on their links consciously or by chance.

Change in media use

This, in turn, is because German youth today use media in a totally different way than in the past. While previously, young people followed their favorite stars via radio or television, today their lives are on display 24/7 on social media, accessed by a simple tap on the smartphone. Young people are well connected, almost 90% of all 16 to 29-year-olds use social media, for the most part WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok and Facebook. The same is more or less true for other European countries.

Luxury and consumption: Bibi goes shopping — and takes over a million viewers with her

Gaming for boys, beauty for girls

Video platform YouTube is another frequently visited site online, and now plays a central role in young people's daily media consumption, with music videos remaining top draw.

"If you look at the most popular YouTube requests of young Germans, BibisBeautyPalace, MontanaBlack or Julien Bam and Rezo are among them," says Angela Tillmann, head of the Institute for Media Research and Media Education at the Cologne University of Technology.

It is striking that the most successful YouTubers are known for topics that correspond to typical gender clichés: make-up and fashion for girls, video games for boys.

Young people seek confirmation of their own gender on social media, she says. "If I, as a boy, watch 'Let's Play' (a series of videos in which someone plays a video game, editor's note), then that is seen as 'typically male' — I can position myself as 'male' through it and find connection."

Of course, gender constructions aren't only made on social media. "If the first question asked at birth is whether it is a girl or a boy and the world is then split up into pink and blue, it is not surprising that media use also develops differently," says Tillmann.

Plugging products on social media

It should be noted though that Instagram and Co are still primarily business models for influencers. They advertise certain products on their channels and that is how they make a living, even if it is unclear how much that is in concrete figures. However, estimates suggest that influencers can earn thousands of euros per sponsored post, although that applies only to those in the top league.

The problem is that the boundaries between advertising and content are becoming blurred on social media. According to a study by the Bitkom digital association, one out of two social media users says they have difficulty distinguishing advertising from content. Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, more and more companies resort to so-called "influencer marketing." Even the German federal government spends money on influencer marketing — in 2020, that amounted to 224,000 euros ($265,796).

Influencers with a purpose

However, that does not necessarily mean that all influencers only want to earn money with their posts. Some are more discerning about what the companies stand for — for instance, whether they are sustainable, for example.

One of them is Diana zur Loewen. The 26-year-old used to produce videos of make-up tips or her recent shopping hauls.

"Sense-fluencers" like Diana zur Löwen talk about feminist issues on Instagram

These days, her videos show her meeting politicians, sharing tips on finances or explaining vegan nutrition. "I see so many things every day that need to change," she told DW. "I want to make people aware that they should reflect on their behavior and I'd like to use my reach for that." She sees her role primarily as that of a big sister or good friend. "I believe and hope that my content will help and encourage many young people," she says.

Nevertheless, she too is ultimately an influencer and earns money from the social media business.

Translated from German by Brenda Haas