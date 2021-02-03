Dieter Kosslick, born 1948 in Pforzheim, is the director of the Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival).

Having studied communication, politics and education in Munich, Dieter Kosslick moved to Hamburg in 1979 where he worked as a speechwriter for the city's mayor. He became a spokesman for the "women's equality" unit, and later on worked as a journalist for the magazine "konkret." Kosslick later became involved in film funding and promotion in various positions until he accepted the role of director of Germany's prestigious Berlin International Film Festival in 2001. Kosslick continues to launch new initiatives within the Berlinale, among them a section for young German filmmakers.