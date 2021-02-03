Visit the new DW website

Dieter Kosslick

Dieter Kosslick, born 1948 in Pforzheim, is the director of the Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival).

Having studied communication, politics and education in Munich, Dieter Kosslick moved to Hamburg in 1979 where he worked as a speechwriter for the city's mayor. He became a spokesman for the "women's equality" unit, and later on worked as a journalist for the magazine "konkret." Kosslick later became involved in film funding and promotion in various positions until he accepted the role of director of Germany's prestigious Berlin International Film Festival in 2001. Kosslick continues to launch new initiatives within the Berlinale, among them a section for young German filmmakers.

16 February 2018, Germany, Berlin: Berlinale 2018, arrival, red carpet, 'Damsel': Festival director Dieter Kosslick. The film runs in competition at the 68th International Berlin Film Festival. Photo: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Dieter Kosslick: Berlinale's former head publishes memoir 03.02.2021

Kosslick looks back at his two decades helming the Berlinale, and his positive vision for the future of cinema.

Nadav Lapid shows Golden Bear for Best Film after the awards ceremony at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Israeli Film 'Synonyms' wins 2019 Berlinale Golden Bear award 16.02.2019

Nadav Lapid's quasi-autobiographical quest for identity on the silver screen takes the Golden Bear at the Berlinale 2019. Meanwhile, "So Long, My Son" by Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai won two Silver Bear awards.
Elisa y Marcela | Elisa & Marcela | Elisa und Marcela Wettbewerb 2019 ESP 2018 von: Isabel Coixet Greta Fernández, Natalia de Molina © Netflix

The Berlin film fest's record female representation 06.02.2019

With over 40 percent of competition entries directed by women, the Berlinale is setting a new benchmark for an A-list festival. And that's not the only way women's work is promoted at this year's festival of film.
BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND - 29. JANUAR: Dieter Kosslick präsentiert Merchandise-Artikel während der Pressekonferenz der 69. Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlinale am 29. Januar 2019 in Berlin. Die Berlinale findet vom 6. bis 17. Februar statt.

Head of Berlinale on the film festival's most unforgettable moments 05.02.2019

In 2019, Dieter Kosslick is hanging up his hat as director of the Berlin Film Festival after 18 years. He spoke to DW in an exclusive interview in which he reflects on the highlights and bitter moments of his tenure.
The Kindness of Strangers Wettbewerb 2019 DNK/CAN/SWE/DEU/FRA 2019 von: Lone Scherfig Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim © Per Arnesen

The 69th Berlinale: What you need to know 04.02.2019

Cineastes are converging on the German capital for the latest edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which opens February 7. The last Berlinale headed by Dieter Kosslick may well be dominated by women.

Carlo Chatrian, Artistic Director Locarno Festival, presents the program of the 70th Locarno International Film Festival during a press conference, at the Bellevue Palace in Bern, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The festival runs from 2 to 18 August 2017. |

Berlinale appoints two new heads of festival 20.06.2018

Dieter Kosslick, who has led the Berlinale since 2001, is being replaced in 2019 by Locarno's artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, and Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of German Films.

Presenter Anke Engelke and Berlinale International Film Festival director Dieter Kosslick attend for the opening ceremony of the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Berlinale 2018 rolls out the red carpet 15.02.2018

Amid statements of protest against sexual harrasment in the film industry, international screen stars have graced the red carpet for the Berlinale's opening film, Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs."

ARCHIV - Dieter Kosslick, Direktor der Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlin, Berlinale, aufgenommen am 27.01.2016 in seinem Büro Berlin. Die Sexismus-Diskussion hat auch Folgen für die Filmauswahl der Berlinale. (zu Kosslick: #Metoo-Debatte hat große Auswirkungen vom 26.12.2017) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick: 'An avalanche of changes' will follow #MeToo 13.02.2018

Germany's largest film festival, the Berlinale, opens on February 15. From the #MeToo movement to Wes Anderson's opening film, the festival's director Dieter Kosslick reveals what makes this year's program special.
06.02.2018, Berlin: Dieter Kosslick, Berlinale-Direktor (l) und Thomas Hailer, Berlinale-Kurator sprechen bei der Pressekonferenz für die 68. Berlinale. Das Filmfestival soll vom 15.02-25.02.2018 stattfinden. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berlinale International Film Festival announces full 2018 program 06.02.2018

19 films from international directors will compete to win the festival's Golden Bear for best film. Berlinale's 68th edition will also address the #MeToo movement and industry gender parity through side events.
DW euromaxx 15.02.2017 Videostill Europäische Stars auf der Berlinale Copyright: DW

What's next for the Berlinale? 04.12.2017

After an open call to renew Berlin's international film festival, debates surrounding its future are already underway. Current festival director Dieter Kosslick's tenure is set to end in 2019.

+++Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Veröffentlichung nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berlinale-Berichterstattung honorarfrei ist.+++ Zum Auftakt der 68. Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlin am 15. Februar 2018 wird Wes Andersons Animationsfilm Isle of Dogs – Ataris Reise seine Weltpremiere im Berlinale Palast feiern. Wes Anderson hat bisher drei Filme im Berlinale Wettbewerb präsentiert: Die Royal Tenenbaums (2002), Die Tiefseetaucher (2005) und Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), der die 64. Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlin eröffnete und den Silbernen Bären Großer Preis der Jury gewann. „Ich freue mich sehr, dass Wes Anderson wieder den Berlinale-Wettbewerb eröffnet. Mit Isle of Dogs – Ataris Reise wird erstmals ein Animationsfilm zum Auftakt des Festivals gezeigt – ein Film, der mit dem verzaubernden Wes-Anderson-Stil begeistert“, sagt Festivaldirektor Dieter Kosslick. Isle of Dogs – Ataris Reise erzählt die Geschichte von Atari Kobayashi, dem zwölfjährigen Pflegesohn des korrupten Bürgermeisters Kobayashi. Als durch einen Regierungserlass alle Hunde der Stadt Megasaki City auf eine riesige Mülldeponie verbannt werden, macht sich Atari allein in einem Miniatur-Junior-Turboprop auf den Weg und fliegt nach Trash Island auf der Suche nach seinem Bodyguard-Hund Spots. Dort freundet er sich mit einem Rudel Mischlingshunde an und bricht mit ihrer Hilfe zu einer epischen Reise auf, die das Schicksal und die Zukunft der ganzen Präfektur entscheiden wird. Die Besetzung der Stimmen umfasst Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Kunichi Nomura, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Akira Ito, Greta Gerwig, Akira Takayama, Frances McDormand, F. Murray Abraham, Courtney B. Vance, Yojiro Noda, Fisher Stevens, Mari Natsuki, Nijiro Murakami, Yoko Ono, Harvey Keitel und Frank Wood. Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to open Berlin film festival 04.12.2017

American director Wes Anderson had already opened the Berlinale in 2014. He returns to the film festival with his latest work, "Isle of Dogs," an animated adventure film

Das Innere des Kinos Arsenal, aufgenommen am 29.01.2006 in Berlin. Das Arsenal ist das Stammhaus der Freunde der Deutschen Kinemathek und während der Berlinale die Hauptspielstätte für das Internationale Forum des Jungen Films. Das ursprüngliche Arsenal in der Welserstraße in Schöneberg gilt als die Geburtsstätte dieser Sektion. Das Arsenal war schon immer eines der spannendsten Kinos Berlins und ist auch während der Berlinale der Ort für aufwühlende Entdeckungen und heiße Debatten. Im Jahr 1999 bezog das Arsenal gemeinsam mit den Freunden der Deutschen Kinemathek, dem Deutschen Filmmuseum und der Deutschen Film- und Fernsehakademie BerlinÓ (dffb) das Filmhaus am Potsdamer Platz, wo nun zwei bequem bestuhlte und technisch optimal ausgerüstete Vorführsäle zur Verfügung stehen. Foto: Gero Breloer +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German film directors demand new direction for Berlinale 24.11.2017

Trouble is brewing as people wonder who will follow in Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick's footsteps. Will there be a major change for the Berlin International Film Festival? A group of directors say there should be.
29.04.2013 DW Typisch Deutsch Dieter Kosslick

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick could lose his job 29.03.2017

The long-time director of Berlin's largest international film festival, Dieter Kosslick, could be asked to leave his post in 2019, according to media reports. He's held the post for 16 years.
Berlinale Intendant Dieter Kosslick

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick: 'Trump is more overrated than Meryl Streep' 08.02.2017

The director of Berlin's largest film festival, Dieter Kosslick, discusses with DW how science-fiction and politics sometimes meet. He also reveals the event he's most looking forward to.
Berlinale Intendant Dieter Kosslick

Berlinale II: Dieter Kosslick Interview 06.02.2017

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick talks about how new political realities are reflected in the programme of this year's festival and about the films he is most looking forward to.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 05.02.2017 06.02.2017

KINO - Preview of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. Festival director Dieter Kosslick drops by to give us the lowdown on this year's Berlinale highlights: Stars, politics and science-fiction.
