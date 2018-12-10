 Head of Berlinale on the film festival′s most unforgettable moments | Film | DW | 11.12.2018

Film

Head of Berlinale on the film festival's most unforgettable moments

Dieter Kosslick has headed the Berlin Film Festival since 2001, turning it into the largest public film fest in the world. Ahead of his last one, DW spoke to "Mr. Berlinale" about great films and unforgettable moments.

68. Berlinale – Eröffnung -Dieter Kosslick (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

DW: Looking back at 20 years at the helm of the Berlinale begs the question, what remains? What was your most memorable encounter?

Dieter Kosslick: Meeting the Rolling Stones in the Berlinale Palast on the occasion of the world premiere of their film Shine a Light (2008) by director Martin Scorsese was certainly the most exciting encounter. It was a highlight for me, as the former guitarist in the rock band The Meters.

What was your most difficult moment?

The moment when I walked down the steps in the Hyatt Hotel with Patrice Chereau to watch Son Frere (Silver Bear for Best Director 2003), a story about HIV/Aids and death, was tough. Daniel Toscan du Plantier, a representative from France's film industry, had just died of a heart attack in front of the restaurant at the Hyatt. That was a really sad moment.

Do you remember a moment that gave you great happiness?

I was opening the section Generation (youth films) at the Zoo Palast cinema with my son Fridolin, who was almost one year old, in my arms, and he had fallen asleep. I had him with me on stage, and as I started to speak into the mic, he woke up and saw 1,000 children staring at him, cheering. Seeing all those kids and having one of my own in my arms was a happy moment.

Film festivals and circuses are arguably similar. Are you the circus director holding the whip, or the animal trainer?

I'd say I'm a democratic animal trainer. I work with a lot of people and I let them work on their own. But of course someone has to stick out his nose, head and ears and take on responsibility, make decisions and keep the forward momentum. Often, that is me.

The big festivals in Berlin, Cannes and Venice are always in a competition with one another. Who was tops while you were in office?

Of course, that was always Cannes. But sometimes it changed from one year to the next. Venice really caught up and we always came in on a very, very good fourth place. Chancellor Angela Merkel once asked me at a meeting with French President Francois Hollande, but who came in third? And I answered, "Well, nobody." (laughs)

For you as festival director, what makes a good film?

There are various criteria but there are differences of opinion about what is in the program, of course that is discussed a lot. Some films like Asghar Farhadi's A Separation (Golden Bear 2011) and Taxi by Jafar Panahi (Golden Bear 2015) need no discussion — you simply know, that's a good film. But you can't sit in a movie theater with a ruler to measure a film.

What people like or don't like is very subjective. You can tell by people's reaction. At first, I always felt committed to the general public — though of course not with all the movies we show — but as we have been an audience festival since 1951, it was of the utmost importance to me to present films people would enjoy and that would resonate in their hearts and heads.

Watch video 12:00
Now live
12:00 mins.

KINO Special with Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick

You travel around the world to watch movies. How is German film perceived internationally? Is there still talk about Fassbinder and Herzog or has that changed?

Yes, Fassbinder is definitely still being discussed and Herzog as well, as he's still making films. He's a big star in America. The Berlinale has also contributed to making German cinema better known, because every year we include German films in the competition. In total, more than 50 German films have been screened in the competition and they have often won Silver and Golden Bears. This is also a signal that the international jury considers German films to be competitive.

The Berlinale was already established and world-famous when you took over in 2001. Looking back, how has the festival changed?

It has seen tremendous growth; the audience has nearly tripled. Around 340,000 people bought a movie ticket this year. Then there are the economic components such as the film market, co-productions and the cooperation with the Book Fair. Target group-oriented programs like the Forum Expanded section or our Culinary Cinema, in which we opened ourselves to food and ecology, were made. Programs such as the Berlinale Talents or the World Cinema Fund, with which we support films worldwide with great success, have been developed. These are not only shown at our festival, but also in Cannes and at other film festivals.

Kids wearing chef's hats (picture-alliance/dpa)

The Culinary Cinema program is a huge hit with children

Historically, the Berlinale has always seen itself as a political festival. What were the greatest social and political challenges in your time?

In the past, this was the East-West conflict — from when the Berlin Wall rose right through the time when it fell. Eastern European and Asian films were shown here. That was the early days and our challenges were somewhat different.

Then we were faced right away with the war in Iraq, with the American invasion of Iraq. A film that premiered at the festival — In This World by Michael Winterbottom — took the Golden Bear in 2003. It's about a refugee from Afghanistan who made it to a coffee shop in London.

There were many challenges. During this time, globalization has completely gone off the rails. We have repeatedly pointed this out with films: That one cannot on the one hand advertise the free movement of goods worldwide but then, when people want to move freely across borders, call it "asylum tourism."

These were topics during my time and then there was the increasing radicalization of the far-right scene, the right-wing radicals who are increasing in strength; here, too, we tried to point out these stubborn, eternal yesterdays in film.

What does the future of film look like in the era of Netflix and home cinema? Where do you think the great power of cinema still lies?

There will be enormous changes. Our guidelines for the Berlinale, at least for the competition, are clear. It says: Cinema showings must be planned, otherwise we won't be able to play this film. In other words, companies like Amazon, which produce similarly to Netflix, need an advanced run in the cinema planned or else we cannot show these films in competition.

Something will change in the future, but cinema won't die. I've been here too long for that, and the cinema as well, as it has been around for nearly 120 years. The only question is who runs the show and whether Netflix will one day be the biggest supplier of arthouse films and of major films. That's a big question, how film festivals that depend on these films will react. At the moment, we are in a transition period.

In February 2019, the last Berlinale under your direction will be held. What are your plans for once all the hype has died down and the last Berlinale guest has left?

Then I'll drive into the Bavarian mountains and go on a fast. After that I will be free not only in my stomach but also in my head so that I can start a new life. I'm looking forward to that.

 

  • Leonardo DiCaprio taking a selfie with a fan (Deutsche Kinemathek/C. Schulz)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Selfies, stars and fans on the red carpet

    Berlin's film festival has upped the glitz and glamor in recent years, as attested by the timeline of fascinating images on show at a new exhibition, "Between the Films — A Photo History of the Berlinale." Here in 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio thrilled fans on the red carpet by stopping to take a few snapshots. In today's smartphone era, the camera he's holding already feels old school.

  • Peter Ustinov signing autographs at the Berlinale (Deutsche Kinemathek/H. Köster)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Berlin invites the world

    In 1955, the Berlinale was held for the fifth time. Great sums were investing in publicity and marketing. Ten years after the end of World War II, the German Federal Republic wanted to show it was culturally anchored in the West. Posters promoting the festival were also widely present in communist East Berlin. World stars such as Peter Ustinov (pictured) contributed to the hype of the event.

  • Willy Brandt shaking hands with Jayne Mansfield and her husband (Deutsche Kinemathek/M. Mach)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Smiling despite the Cold War

    In 1961, the Berlinale was still held at the end of June. While the instability of world politics was most directly felt in Berlin, Willy Brandt, then the city's mayor and later West German chancellor, was still beaming as he shook hands with Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield (accompanied by her husband, Mickey Hargitay). Five months later, construction of the Berlin Wall would start.

  • James Stewart in Berlin in front of the Telefunken-Haus (Deutsche Kinemathek/H. Köster)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Freezing in the summer?

    The Berlinale was also held in 1962, despite the recently constructed Berlin Wall newly dividing the city. Photographer Heinz Köster took this shot of Hollywood star James Stewart in front of the Telefunken-Haus on Ernst-Reuter Square, a skyscraper completed in 1960. Berlin can still be chilly in the summer — at least that's the impression given by the way the actor is shivering.

  • Claudia Cardinale and photographer in front of Brandenburg Gate and the Berlin Wall (Deutsche Kinemathek/H. Köster)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Stars in a divided city

    The Cold War was part of the picture at the Berlinale. Stars coming to the city, such as Italian diva Claudia Cardinale, would often pose in front of the Berlin Wall. A bizarre juxtaposition emerges from these shots, with the grinning glamour of Hollywood set against the backdrop of a divide that caused suffering for many people, not only in Berlin, but on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

  • Wolf Donner in front of a Berlinale stand selling hats and umbrellas (Deutsche Kinemathek/M. Mach)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    A fresh wind

    In the wake of the revolutionary movements of 1968, the Berlin film festival would also be transformed by a leftward shift that celebrated daring, auteur filmmaking. Ten years later, film critic Wolf Donner (pictured center), who took on the direction of the Berlinale in 1976, moved the film festival from June to February, giving it an edge over Cannes, which is held in May.

  • a woman standing in a fur coat (C. Schulz)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Preempting a new era

    In 1988, the atmosphere of political change could again be felt in Berlin as Mikhail Gorbachev's glasnost and perestroika policies took hold, with Aleksandr Askoldov’s "The Commissar" screening after a long ban in the Soviet Union. Also that year, filmmaker Agnes Varda premiered two films starring Jane Birkin (pictured), the drama "Kung Fu Master" and the docudrama "Jane B. par Agnès V."

  • Billy Wilder and Horst Buchholz in front of Brandenburg Gate (Deutsche Kinemathek/E. Rabau)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Back in reunified Berlin

    After filming "One Two Three" in West Berlin in 1961 while the Wall was being built, director Billy Wilder returned to the German capital and its film festival over three decades later. He is shown here with Horst Buchholz, the lead actor of his Cold War film, the two standing in the slush in front of the Brandenburg Gate in February, 1993.

  • Judi Dench and Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick on the red carpet (Berlinale/A. Ghandtschi)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    A new millennium on the red carpet

    Dieter Kosslick became the festival director in 2001, giving a new impetus to the venerated celebration of film. A promoter of German cinema, he also boosted the level of glamour on the red carpet and brought more color to the festival. He personally accompanies guest stars to their film premieres, and often wears his trademark black hat — as he is pictured here alongside Judi Dench in 2007.

  • A woman sleeping on a chair (Deutsche Kinemathek/E. Rabau)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    The festival's photographers

    The "Between the Films – A Photo History of the Berlinale" exhibition — on show at the German Cinematheque in Berlin from September 28, 2018 through May 5, 2019 — is also a tribute to the work of the festival's press photographers. Erika Rabau, shown here taking a well-earned nap at the 1995 festival, was the Berlinale's official photographer from 1972 until shorty before her death in 2016.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


Film

