The 69th Berlinale: What you need to know

Cineastes are converging on the German capital for the latest edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which opens February 7. The last Berlinale headed by Dieter Kosslick may well be dominated by women.
1. The opening film
The Berlinale (7-17 February 2019) kicks off Thursday with The Kindness of Strangers (image above) by Oscar-nominated Danish filmmaker, Lone Scherfig. The Danish-Canadian co-production portrays the intersecting lives of four people on a cold winter's night in a New York Russian restaurant, and stars Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough and Bill Nighty. Lone Scherfig, who won the Silver Bear in 2001 for Italian for Beginners, is one of seven female directors in the 2019 competition. Dieter Kosslick promises it to be a "wondereful opening" by a filmmaker "who has a keen sense of characters, big emotions and humor."
2. The competition
This year, 17 films are competing in the official competition for the coveted Golden and Silver Bears. A diverse roster of international directors are competing for the awards that take center stage at the Berlinale, include Francois Ozon from France, Isabel Coixet from Spain, Agnieszka Holland from Poland and Zhang Yimou from China. Audiences are also eagerly looking forward to films by Wang Quan'an from China, who won the 2007 Golden Bear fo Tuya's Marriage, and Turkey's Emin Alper, directors who have both been openly critical of their governments at home.
Agnieszka Holland is again in the running for a Golden Bear following her strong 2017 entry, "Spoor," this time with "Mr. Jones," a drama about intrepid journalist Gareth Jones
3. The jury
The six member jury that decides who takes home the Golden and Silver Bear awards is headed this year by French actor Juliette Binoche, whose celebrated three-decade film career was crowned with an Oscar for her role in The English Patient in 1997 — for which she also won the Silver Bear in Berlin. Two other female actors will sit on the jury, including Germany's Sandra Hüller (Toni Erdmann) and British stage and screen icon Trudie Styler.

4. World premieres
The Berlinale will again host some much-anticipated world premieres, with Charles Fergus' four-hour documentary, Watergate - Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President, promising to evoke strong echos of the scandal-plagued Trump presidency. Meanwhile, Heinrich Breloer's two-part film adaptation of the life of Bertold Brecht, simply titled Brecht, is also expected to garner a lot of attention. A new documentary about British rock music icon PJ Harvey, A Dog Called Money, will also make its debut in Berlin, as is Juliet Binoche’s film Who You Think I Am, an inter-generational love story that will show in the Special Gala section.
5. The Germans
Fatih Akin is set to headline the competition entries from German filmmakers who traditionally are strongly represented at the festival. The director, who has already won numerous awards in Berlin and Cannes, including the Golden Bear for Head-On (2003), presents his new film The Golden Glove, the story of a serial killer who targeted women in Hamburg in the 1970s. Akin will face competition from several renowned German directors, including Angela Schanelec and Nora Fingscheidt. German film is also strong in various other festival sections, with over one quarter of the 400 films for the "Perspektive Deutsches Kino" series for young talent coming from local directors.
6. The Forum
The Forum program presents 39 uncompromising films willing to take risks, including works focused around political and social justice issues that often employ unconventional cinematic forms. The 49th Forum his a distinct literary bent, with many films based on the written word, and using verse or poems — for instance, The Children of the Dead from Austria, which is the experimental cinematic expression of the ghost novel by the same name by Nobel Laureate Elfriede Jelinek. Mother, I Am Suffocating. This is my last Film about You, a powerful black and white film about exile set in Lesotho and Berlin ("about people who live on the margins of a society that is new to them," according to the director, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese), will also feature.
7. The Panorama
The Panorama program section has even more films on its plate: 45 films from 38 countries will be presented there over the next days. According to the festival, this year's Panorama offers a "controversial, political and challenging" program with a large number of films about "people who try to leave behind systems of heteronomy and oppression." This year, the section also features many films by women and about women, with a focus on portraits of women artists from all parts of the world. Typical is the section opener,Jenna Bass’s “Flatland,” a contemporary coming-of-age western centered on three women in of South Africa.
8. The Retrospective
"Self-determined. Perspectives of Women Filmmakers" is the theme of this year's Retrospective section of the Berlinale that attracts cinema-goers from all over the world. This year is dedicated to women directors of some 26 feature and documentary films created in both West and East Germany between 1968 and 1999. While the New German Cinema movement of the 1970s is often associated with male filmmakers like Rainer Werner Fassbinder, women directors like May Spils and Ula Stöckl were central to this inventive cinematic wave. Forgotten female filmmakers who worked exclusively in the the state-controlled DEFA studio system in East Germany will also feature in the 2019 Retrospective.
A scene from the 1968 film, "A Cat Has Nine Lives," by director Uta Stöckl, whose work will feature in the Retrospective section
9. The prizes
…will be awarded at a gala at the Berlinale Palace on Saturday, February 16. The Golden Bear is the festival's coveted top prize. Last year, it went to Romanian director Adine Pintilie for Touch Me Not. Silver Bears are awarded for individual achievements in direction and acting; the other festival sectors also hand out awards. The honorary Golden Bear this year goes to revered British actress Charlotte Rampling, who rose to prominence in early films like The Night Porter (1974), and more recently starred in 45 Years (2015), another of the 100 TV and feature films in which she has performed. Meanwhile, four Berlinale Camera awards go to filmmakers who have close ties to the Berlin film festival, with French New Wave legend Agnes Varda a recipient this year.
10. Dieter Kosslick
After almost two decades at the helm of the Berlinale, Dieter Kosslick's era is coming to an end at the 69th edition of the festival. Kosslick has been the festival's artistic director since 2001, and has continually reinvigorated the film event, especially in 2019 with his focus on films about women that are made by women. While in recent years, Kosslick has often been criticized for the competition's lack of artistic quality, Kosslick has been willing to take risks while also ensuring that the program inspires the broader public attending the great audience festival.
