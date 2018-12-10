 Juliette Binoche named president of Berlin Film Festival jury | News | DW | 11.12.2018

News

Juliette Binoche named president of Berlin Film Festival jury

The French movie actor has been awarded by the Berlinale twice before, including a best actress prize. The festival's director stressed her "strong connection" to the event.

Juliette Binoche

French actress Juliette Binoche will head the jury of this year's Berlin International Film Festival, organizers announced on Tuesday. She has appeared in more than 70 films and won a slew of prizes.

"I'm very pleased that Juliette is president of the 2019 International Jury," said Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick.

"The festival shares a strong connection with her, and I'm very happy that she'll be returning to the festival in this distinguished position," added Kosslick, alluding to the two awards Binoche has received at the festival in the past.

She won the Berlinale Camera, for "personalities and institutions that have made a unique contribution to film," in 1993, and then the festival's best actress prize in 1997 for The English Patient, a role which also nabbed her an Academy Award.

Binoche, 54, had her first film role under the direction of Jean-Luc Godard, with a small role in 1983's Hail Mary. She first became known to English-language audiences starring opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in Philip Kaufmann's 1988 adaption of The Unbearable Lightness of Being.

She will follow in the footsteps of other actors such as Isabelle Rossellini, Tilda Swinton, and Meryl Streep. The Berlin International Film Festival will take place from February 7 to 17.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio taking a selfie with a fan (Deutsche Kinemathek/C. Schulz)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Selfies, stars and fans on the red carpet

    Berlin's film festival has upped the glitz and glamor in recent years, as attested by the timeline of fascinating images on show at a new exhibition, "Between the Films — A Photo History of the Berlinale." Here in 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio thrilled fans on the red carpet by stopping to take a few snapshots. In today's smartphone era, the camera he's holding already feels old school.

  • Peter Ustinov signing autographs at the Berlinale (Deutsche Kinemathek/H. Köster)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Berlin invites the world

    In 1955, the Berlinale was held for the fifth time. Great sums were investing in publicity and marketing. Ten years after the end of World War II, the German Federal Republic wanted to show it was culturally anchored in the West. Posters promoting the festival were also widely present in communist East Berlin. World stars such as Peter Ustinov (pictured) contributed to the hype of the event.

  • Willy Brandt shaking hands with Jayne Mansfield and her husband (Deutsche Kinemathek/M. Mach)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Smiling despite the Cold War

    In 1961, the Berlinale was still held at the end of June. While the instability of world politics was most directly felt in Berlin, Willy Brandt, then the city's mayor and later West German chancellor, was still beaming as he shook hands with Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield (accompanied by her husband, Mickey Hargitay). Five months later, construction of the Berlin Wall would start.

  • James Stewart in Berlin in front of the Telefunken-Haus (Deutsche Kinemathek/H. Köster)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Freezing in the summer?

    The Berlinale was also held in 1962, despite the recently constructed Berlin Wall newly dividing the city. Photographer Heinz Köster took this shot of Hollywood star James Stewart in front of the Telefunken-Haus on Ernst-Reuter Square, a skyscraper completed in 1960. Berlin can still be chilly in the summer — at least that's the impression given by the way the actor is shivering.

  • Claudia Cardinale and photographer in front of Brandenburg Gate and the Berlin Wall (Deutsche Kinemathek/H. Köster)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Stars in a divided city

    The Cold War was part of the picture at the Berlinale. Stars coming to the city, such as Italian diva Claudia Cardinale, would often pose in front of the Berlin Wall. A bizarre juxtaposition emerges from these shots, with the grinning glamour of Hollywood set against the backdrop of a divide that caused suffering for many people, not only in Berlin, but on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

  • Wolf Donner in front of a Berlinale stand selling hats and umbrellas (Deutsche Kinemathek/M. Mach)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    A fresh wind

    In the wake of the revolutionary movements of 1968, the Berlin film festival would also be transformed by a leftward shift that celebrated daring, auteur filmmaking. Ten years later, film critic Wolf Donner (pictured center), who took on the direction of the Berlinale in 1976, moved the film festival from June to February, giving it an edge over Cannes, which is held in May.

  • a woman standing in a fur coat (C. Schulz)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Preempting a new era

    In 1988, the atmosphere of political change could again be felt in Berlin as Mikhail Gorbachev's glasnost and perestroika policies took hold, with Aleksandr Askoldov’s "The Commissar" screening after a long ban in the Soviet Union. Also that year, filmmaker Agnes Varda premiered two films starring Jane Birkin (pictured), the drama "Kung Fu Master" and the docudrama "Jane B. par Agnès V."

  • Billy Wilder and Horst Buchholz in front of Brandenburg Gate (Deutsche Kinemathek/E. Rabau)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    Back in reunified Berlin

    After filming "One Two Three" in West Berlin in 1961 while the Wall was being built, director Billy Wilder returned to the German capital and its film festival over three decades later. He is shown here with Horst Buchholz, the lead actor of his Cold War film, the two standing in the slush in front of the Brandenburg Gate in February, 1993.

  • Judi Dench and Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick on the red carpet (Berlinale/A. Ghandtschi)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    A new millennium on the red carpet

    Dieter Kosslick became the festival director in 2001, giving a new impetus to the venerated celebration of film. A promoter of German cinema, he also boosted the level of glamour on the red carpet and brought more color to the festival. He personally accompanies guest stars to their film premieres, and often wears his trademark black hat — as he is pictured here alongside Judi Dench in 2007.

  • A woman sleeping on a chair (Deutsche Kinemathek/E. Rabau)

    A photo history of the Berlinale

    The festival's photographers

    The "Between the Films – A Photo History of the Berlinale" exhibition — on show at the German Cinematheque in Berlin from September 28, 2018 through May 5, 2019 — is also a tribute to the work of the festival's press photographers. Erika Rabau, shown here taking a well-earned nap at the 1995 festival, was the Berlinale's official photographer from 1972 until shorty before her death in 2016.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


