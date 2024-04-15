  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
IranIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
SocietyKazakhstan

Devastating floods ravage Kazakhstan and Russia

April 15, 2024

Tens of thousands of people were displaced following devastating floods after major rivers burst their banks in northern Kazakhstan and Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eltD
A flooded residential area in Petropavl, Kazakhstan, 2024
Kazakhstan and Russia grapples with devastating floods Image: Turar Kazangapov/REUTERS

More than 125,000 people have been displaced by flooding in Russia's southern Ural region and northern Kazakhstan, authorities said on Monday.

Swiftly melting snow swelled several rivers in the region last week, including the Ural, Europe's third-largest river, with authorities saying that water levels had risen by meters in a matter of hours to the highest levels ever recorded.

Authorities said floodwaters continue to rise, posing further threats.

Evacuated people are sitting at a big table and having meals in their temporary housing.
Kazakhstan authorities provide assistanceImage: Evgeniy Lukyanov/AFP/Getty Images

Power and water supply interrupted

Some 1,000 homes were flooded in the North Kazakhstan region, and over 5,000 people had been evacuated, local officials said. There have been interruptions in power and water supply in region.

Floodwaters continue to rise in Orenburg, Russia

People were queuing up in front of water trucks moving from one neighbourhood to another in the badly affected city of Petropavlovsk in North Kazakhstan. The main reservoir supplying the city with drinkable water has been flooded.

Just a few hundred kilometres over the border, Russia's Kurgan, a region of 800,000 people at the confluence of the Ural
mountains and Siberia, was grappling with flooding and rising water levels in the Tobol River.

"The city of Kurgan itself will be next," Shumkov said. "The flow of the Tobol is accelerating. The water level in it is
constantly rising." Shumkov highlighted that "the city of Kurgan itself will be next."

Flooded houses in Petropavl, Kazakhstan.
Over 125,000 people forced to flee their homes.Image: Turar Kazangapov/REUTERS

Floods were also inundating homes in the Tomsk region in the southwestern part of Siberia, regional officials said on
Telegram.

ac/rm (Reuters,dpa) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two men ride a boat delivering food in a flooded area in Orenburg, Russia

Russia floods: 'Critical' mass evacuations ordered

Russia floods: 'Critical' mass evacuations ordered

Hundreds of thousands of people in southern Russia and Kazakhstan have been told to leave their homes after the Ural River burst its banks, causing the worst flooding on record in the region.
CatastropheApril 12, 2024
A view of a flood-hit area in the town of Orsk on April 8, 2024

Russia evacuates thousands amid floods in Ural region

Russia evacuates thousands amid floods in Ural region

Russia says thousands of homes have been flooded because of rising river levels in the Urals and surrounding regions.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 8, 2024
Spring floods hit the village of Priuralye in Russia

Local Russians question cause of worst flooding in decades

Local Russians question cause of worst flooding in decades

The expanding flood in Russia is posing a threat to the capital of the Orenburg region, home to over half a million people. Devastated local residents anticipate support from Moscow.
CatastropheApril 11, 202402:20 min