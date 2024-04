Russia says thousands of homes have been flooded because of rising river levels in the Urals and surrounding regions.

Russia on Monday said more than 10,000 homes had been flooded in the Ural and Volga regions, as well as Western Siberia.

Officials said thousands of people have been evacuated, particularly in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan, after swiftly melting snow caused the Ural River to swell.

