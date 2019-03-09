 Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank confirm merger talks rumors | News | DW | 17.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank confirm merger talks rumors

Germany's two largest lenders have confirmed they are in talks to merge, bowing to pressure from the Berlin government. Both banks saw their share prices collapse by more than half last year.

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank logos on head offices in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Germany's troubled lenders Deutsche Bank and its domestic rival Commerzbank are in talks over a possible merger, the two companies confirmed on Sunday.

Commerzbank said in a brief statement that the two lenders "have agreed today to start discussions with an open outcome on a potential merger."

Deutsche Bank said its management board had decided to "review strategic options" but stressed that there is no certainty of any transaction emerging.

Read more: Opinion: Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is non-starter from the beginning

Watch video 01:17

Deutsche and Commerzbank plan merger talks # DW Business # 11.03.2019

The statements follow months of speculation after Chancellor Angel Merkel's government urged the two Frankfurt-based firms to explore an alliance to prevent foreign takeover interest and ensure a regular stream of finance for Germany's export-driven companies.

Struggling since the crisis

The German government remains Commerzbank's largest shareholder, with a more-than-15 percent stake, having bailed the bank out at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, has struggled to generate sustainable profits since the crisis. In 2016, the International Monetary Fund said Deutsche was the world's biggest potential risk among peers to the financial system because of its links to other banks.

German officials fear that a recession or big fine, for example, could derail the largest lender's fragile recovery.

Read more: Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe

Proponents say the combined entity would have a market value of some €25 billion ($28.3 billion), based on Friday's closing stock prices, and a 20 percent share of the German retail banking market.

The merged bank would have roughly €1.8 trillion in assets, such as loans and investments, nearly as big as France's largest bank BNP Paribas.

Critics, however, have warned that combining two ailing firms will not produce a healthy one.

"Putting two guys on crutches together doesn't make a sprinter," Markus Kienle of SdK, an association representing small retail shareholders, quipped earlier this year.

Watch video 01:01

Deutsche Bank struggling

Ministers keen to consolidate

The Berlin government has spent months encouraging both lenders to consider a merger. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his deputy, former Goldman Sachs Germany boss Joerg Kukies, are keen to consolidate public-sector banking in Europe's largest economy.

Berlin also wants to keep Commerzbank's specialty — the funding of medium-sized companies, the backbone of the economy — in German hands.

Read more: Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years

Germany's Verdi labor union, meanwhile, has objected strongly to the possible merger, arguing that at least 10,000 jobs are at risk.

The two banks had more than 133,000 full-time employees between them at the end of last year.

Any potential tie-up would have to overcome numerous hurdles — including the marrying of two IT systems, working through different corporate cultures, liaising with unions, and the huge task of recapitalizing the new lender.

mm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals

Espionage, money laundering and interest rate scams. Germany's biggest lender has a global reputation for scandal – and has paid hefty fines and expensive settlements to make up for its wrongdoings. (29.11.2018)  

US hedge fund buys major stake in Deutsche Bank

Hudson Executive has built a 3.1-percent stake in Germany's biggest lender to become one of its major shareholders. The New York-based fund said it believed in CEO Christian Sewing to turn around the ailing business. (01.11.2018)  

Wirecard kicks Commerzbank out of DAX

A Bavarian startup specializing in online payments nudges Germany's second-largest bank out of the country's DAX index. Analysts say it's the latest sign of fintech firms outshining traditional lenders. (05.09.2018)  

Deutsche Bank likely to lose big Chinese shareholder HNA

Chinese conglomerate HNA looks set to sell off its remaining stake in Germany' largest lender, Deutsche Bank. HNA has been under mounting pressure to rethink investments in order to reduce its massive debts. (07.09.2018)  

Opinion: Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is non-starter from the beginning

There's once again talk in Germany of a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. But DW's Henrik Böhme is not convinced it will solve the banks' structural problems. (11.03.2019)  

Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter. The bank has recently been hit by a range of scandals, including allegations of money laundering. (01.02.2019)  

Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe

Police have continued to search Deutsche Bank premises in Frankfurt in a money-laundering probe linked to the Panama Papers scandal. The search reportedly included the offices of board members. (30.11.2018)  

Deutsche Bank exploring possible Commerzbank merger — reports

Deutsche Bank is exploring a merger with rival Commerzbank, according to reports. The German government, Commerzbank's largest shareholder, has reportedly been pressuring both sides to decide soon. (09.03.2019)  

Deutsche and Commerzbank: A marriage of convenience that could well happen

Reports that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are on the brink of merger talks are gathering strength. Should the two lenders come together, it would have major implications for European banking and beyond. (10.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deutsche and Commerzbank plan merger talks # DW Business # 11.03.2019  

Deutsche Bank struggling  

Related content

Banner Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank exploring possible Commerzbank merger — reports 09.03.2019

Deutsche Bank is exploring a merger with rival Commerzbank, according to reports. The German government, Commerzbank's largest shareholder, has reportedly been pressuring both sides to decide soon.

Banner Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank

Deutsche and Commerzbank: A marriage of convenience that could well happen 10.03.2019

Reports that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are on the brink of merger talks are gathering strength. Should the two lenders come together, it would have major implications for European banking and beyond.

Logo Deutsche Bank

Opinion: Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is non-starter from the beginning 11.03.2019

There's once again talk in Germany of a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. But DW's Henrik Böhme is not convinced it will solve the banks' structural problems.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  