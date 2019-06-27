 Destruction of German memorial to right-wing terror victim prompts investigation | News | DW | 04.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Destruction of German memorial to right-wing terror victim prompts investigation

An oak tree commemorating the first murder victim of the neo-Nazi Nationalist Socialist Underground (NSU) group has been sawed down in Zwickau, near the Polish border.

A small oak tree dedicated to the first murder victim of the NSU has been sawed down in Zwickau, Saxony (Stadt Zwickau)

Officials in the eastern German city of Zwickau are investigating the destruction of a public memorial dedicated to the first victim of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), a right-wing extremist terror group that killed ten people in anti-immigrant attacks between 2000 and 2007.

The NSU murders and the resulting court case against the group's only surviving member, who was sentenced to life in prison last year, led to accusations that German authorities had repeatedly failed to take the threat of right-wing violence seriously. The group was uncovered effectively by chance in 2011, when its ringleaders botched a bank robbery and led police to them.

The memorial, an oak tree, was located in a public park in the German city of Zwickau, in the eastern German state of Saxony. It had been planted on September 8 to commemorate Enver Simsek, a flower seller with Turkish roots who was killed in Nuremberg by the NSU in 2000. The city announced on Thursday that the tree had been sawed down. 

It is not the first time that the city has faced such vandalism: In 2016 a different memorial to the victims of the NSU in Zwickau was also vandalized.

The terror cell, made up of Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt and Beate Zschäpe, lived underground for many years in Zwickau.

More to follow...

cmb/msh (dpa, epd, AP)

Related content

Deutschland Trauerfeier für Walter Lübcke

Opinion: German politician's killing must be a wake-up call 27.06.2019

Germany must make fighting right-wing extremism one of its highest priorities. After the shooting of Walter Lübcke, it's clear the threat has grown, and so must resistance to it, says DW's Fabian von der Mark.

Walter Lübcke ist tot

Opinion: German politician's murder is an attack on democracy 18.06.2019

Politician Walter Lübcke may have been murdered by a right-wing extremist. If that turns out to be the case, the killer was targeting the heart of Germany's democratic system, says DW's Marcel Fürstenau.

Deutschland | Gedenken an Walter Lübcke auf dem Hessentag

Suspect in German politician's murder confesses 26.06.2019

The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network.

Advertisement