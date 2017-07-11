Davos: China's Xi urges cooperation to reboot global economy

Chinese President Xi Jinpingon Monday said that governments worldwide must do more to work together and put the global economy back on track.

Speaking at a virtual meetingof the World Economic Forum (WEF), Xi said the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "rather shaky" and the outlook remains uncertain.

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".

China, where COVID-19 was originally discovered, has been one of the first countries to lift most of the lockdown restrictions still in place across much of the West.

What is the WEF 2021?

The WEF is an annual talking shop for the global elite held in Switzerland. It is being held online this year due to the pandemic.

Other speakers include European Central Bank chief Christine Lagardeand French and German Economy Ministers Bruno Le Maire and Peter Altmaier to discuss "restoring economic growth".

US President Joe Biden will not appear at the week-long online gathering, as he tackles urgent and daunting challenges at home.

US President Joe Biden is staying away from the WEF this year

WEF and the COVID pandemic

The January 2020 WEF, which took place in its usual Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, saw the global elite just starting to worry about a pandemic that surfaced in China a month earlier.

A year on, the coronavirus is leaving a mounting death toll, upending economies and depriving millions of people of work.

And initial optimism about a swift, smooth vaccine rollout ending the pandemic has ebbed in the face of distribution hiccups and new virus variants.

But China and Asian countries in 2021 are making a strong comeback from the virus that hit them first.

jf/rt (AFP, Reuters)