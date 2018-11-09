Czech Republic rejects UN migration pact

The Czechs join Hungary, Bulgaria and Austria in rejecting a UN migration pact, with more EU states expected not to join. Opponets say the pact doesn't distinguish between economic migrants and asylum-seekers.
The Czech government on Wednesday decided it will not join a United Nations pact on migration, becoming the latest European state to shun the accord.
The non-legally binding Global Compact for Migration was finalized in July and is set to be adopted by UN member states at a meeting in Morocco in December.
Read more: What is the UN migration pact — and why do some oppose it?
"The Czech Republic has long favored the principle of separating legal and illegal migration," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec told a news conference.
"That is what the Czech Republic's and other European countries' suggestions aimed for. The final text does not reflect those proposals."
Prime Minister Andrej Babis had previously stated he was against the migration pact even though it was non-binding because "it, in fact, defines migration as a basic human right."
Latest country to reject pact
The United States was the first to announce it would not join the pact. It was followed by Hungary, Australia, Bulgaria and Austria. Poland, Slovakia and Italy have signaled they may not sign on.
Among other reasons, opponents of the compact say it does not distinguish between economic migrants and asylum-seekers.
Read more: German parliament rows over UN Migration Compact
The agreement, officially titled the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, marks the first time the UN has agreed on a list of global measures to tackle the challenges involved in migration while at the same time maximizing benefits for the countries taking in immigrants.
The compact is based on the recognition that the world needs to cooperate if migration flows are to be managed in a humane manner, while still taking account of the principle of state sovereignty. Some 258 million people currently live outside their country of birth worldwide, a number that is expected to increase because of climate change, trade, inequality, and population growth.
cw/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Bulgaria has said it opposes a UN pact on regulating the treatment of migrants and refugees. A growing number of EU states are voicing their reservations about the historic global agreement. (12.11.2018)
Austria will not sign on to a landmark UN pact regulating global migration. The right-wing government of Sebastian Kurz is following in the footsteps of leaders from the United States and Hungary. (31.10.2018)
The UN's Global Compact for Migration sets out nonbinding guidelines for an integrated approach to international migration. DW looks at the agreement and at why some nations are vehemently against it. (02.11.2018)
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has demanded that Germany follow the US example and withdraw from the UN Migration Compact. Other parties welcomed the chance to correct the far-right's interpretations of the agreement. (08.11.2018)
Hungary will not sign the UN's first compact on global migration, after all UN member nations except the US approved the draft to be signed in December. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a tough stance on migration. (18.07.2018)
Opposition within the CDU to a UN migration pact has grown despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing. Critics say the Global Compact for Migration conflates economic migration and refugees. (06.11.2018)