Cyclone Kenneth hits Mozambique after battering Comoros

The powerful storm hit northern Mozambique, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ravaged the country. Three have been killed in Comoros, with meteorologists calling it the strongest storm to make landfall in the area.
Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique on Thursday, bringing gusting winds and putting the already storm-battered country on "red alert."
The cyclone made landfall with maximum sustained winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.
Meteorologists warned that the cyclone has the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, according to NOAA's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, which is tracking the storm. They added that "this is the first (and strongest) hurricane-strength storm" to hit the area.
The UN warned that the latest storm — expected to dump heavy amounts of rain — could cause flash flooding and landslides in Mozambique's far north.
Authorities have warned that several rivers, as well as coastal waterways, might overflow — placing hundreds of thousands of people at risk of flooding.
The director of Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC), Augusta Maita, said evacuation orders were in force in the country's northern Cabo Delgado Province.
"All measures will be implemented to save lives," said Maita. "We will make sure that people are evacuated today, even if it means forced evacuation," she said.
Read more: Mozambique after Cyclone Idai: 'Some people have not eaten in weeks'
Cumulative impact of storms
Cyclone Kenneth made landfall near the port city of Pemba – further north than where Cyclone Idai first hit Mozambique last month.
Nevertheless, agencies warned that damage caused by the two weather systems — in such relatively quick succession — could have a cumulative impact on communities.
"We are especially concerned about Cyclone Kenneth's possible impact in Mozambique where communities are still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai," said Fatoumata Nafo-Traore, regional director for Africa for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
In March, Cyclone Idai caused massive flooding in Mozambique — killing hundreds of people, displacing thousands and leading to outbreaks of cholera.
Island nation badly hit
Cyclone Kenneth has already battered the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros.
Winds intensified at about 9 p.m. local time (1800 UTC) on Wednesday on the islands, causing widespread power outages in the capital, Moroni.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani said three people were killed in the storm and several others injured. Violent winds were said to have reached up to 140 kph, ripping rooves off of buildings.
Police and soldiers cleared blocked roads on Thursday morning, with government offices and schools closed.
rs, rc/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)
