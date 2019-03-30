Mozambique cholera cases double in 48 hours

Having survived a monumental cyclone and widespread flooding, people are now facing a cholera crisis. Almost a million doses of cholera vaccine are on their way, but in the meantime, the number of cases is exploding.
The number of reported cases of cholera in Mozambique has doubled in 48 hours, authorities said.
The disease is spreading as more than a million people struggle to recover from the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai across Mozambique and neighboring countries in southeastern Africa.
Latest developments
Read more: Mozambique cholera outbreak underscores UN warning on extreme weather
Killer bacteria: Cholera is a waterborne disease, endemic to Mozambique, that causes acute diarrhea and can kill in hours if left untreated. It thrives in conditions of poor hygiene and is spread by contaminated food and water.
Damaged infrastructure: Cyclone Idai left vast swathes of land underwater and destroyed vital infrastructure, resulting in catastrophic hygiene conditions for survivors crammed in makeshift camps.
Difficult relief effort: Relief workers are trying to restore the damaged water system and bring in additional medical assistance. Complicating matters, more than 50 health centers in the region were destroyed.
Death toll to increase: A shipment of 900,000 oral cholera vaccines is inbound, thanks to the World Health Organization, to help limit the outbreak. But as water levels recede and the level of destruction is fully revealed, authorities are expecting the death toll to increase.
aw/amp (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of news and features. Sign up here.
As feared, cholera has broken out in Mozambique, two weeks after a massive cyclone swamped much of the center of the poor southern African country. Authorities are battling to keep disease from spreading. (27.03.2019)
As the world body released a "wake-up call" on the impact of extreme weather, Mozambique has announced a spike in cholera cases. The illnesses are a direct result of Cyclone Idai, which has ravaged the country. (28.03.2019)
In southeast Africa the search is on for Cyclone Idai's victims. In Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, people are digging with shovels and their bare hands to find their loved ones. But it's a race against time. (29.03.2019)
Worldwide, heavy rainfall and flooding are wreaking havoc from Mozambique to the US. At the same time, ancient water sources are drying up. On World Water Day, DW looks at extreme weather's threat to freshwater sources. (22.03.2019)