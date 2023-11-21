  1. Skip to content
Crete gets to grips with invasive lionfish

Andrea Kasiske
November 21, 2023

As oceans grow warmer, non-native species are moving in. Lionfish are highly venomous marine creatures and in recent years they've reached the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal. In Crete they're causing all sorts of problems.

