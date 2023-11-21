Crete gets to grips with invasive lionfish

Nature and EnvironmentGreeceCrete gets to grips with invasive lionfishTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGreeceAndrea Kasiske11/21/2023November 21, 2023As oceans grow warmer, non-native species are moving in. Lionfish are highly venomous marine creatures and in recent years they've reached the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal. In Crete they're causing all sorts of problems.https://p.dw.com/p/4YrRrAdvertisement