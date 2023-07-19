Dangerous wildfires force renewed evacuation in Greece

CatastropheGreeceDangerous wildfires force renewed evacuation in GreeceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheGreece2 hours ago2 hours agoFirefighters in Greece have been battling to get wildfires back under control after they rekindled west of Athens. The blazes forced renewed evacuations in an area that experienced some relief after four days of fires. DW's Amien Essif reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4UD7YAdvertisement